WNCL 2019-20

Breakers win final-ball thriller, while Vics, WA stumble

With scores tied, Stella Campbell struck a final-ball boundary to consolidate the Breakers' spot at the top of the WNCL table, with Victoria and Western Australia fighting for the remaining spot in the final

Emily Collin

4 February 2020, 06:07 PM AEST

