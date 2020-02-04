Breakers win final-ball thriller, while Vics, WA stumble

Breakers down Tasmania in final-ball thriller

The remarkably successful New South Wales Breakers are on track to secure a 21st WNCL title after a thrilling final-ball win over Tasmania at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday.

With scores tied on the final ball of the day, NSW No.11 batter Stella Campbell laced the ball behind square leg all the way to the rope to secure a one-wicket victory, consolidating the Breakers’ position at the top of the WNCL table.

With four games left of the regular season, it’s likely that NSW will host the final, with Western Australia and Queensland fighting for the other spot in the decider.

Chasing 201 after a mixed bowling performance, NSW stand-in skipper Lisa Griffith (65) and young gun Phoebe Litchfield (44) combined for a vital 82-run stand after the first four wickets fell for 35 runs.

An important cameo from veteran seamer Sarah Aley (26 from 23 balls) levelled the scores with three balls to go before she swung at what would have been a winning leg side wide from former Breakers team mate Belinda Vakarewa and was caught behind.

Campbell’s first two balls were dots before she effortlessly swung at the last delivery to seal victory.

Earlier the NSW bowling unit, which conceded 20 extras, were able to dismiss the Tasmanian side for 200 in the 47th over, largely thanks to the efforts of debutante Hannah Darlington (2-29) and Campbell (2-17).

Aside from an 88-run stand between Tasmania batters Sasha Moloney (59) and Maisy Gibson (48), the Tasmanians lost regular wickets and struggled to form meaningful partnerships.

Following the debuts of Darlington and Maddy Darke on Tuesday, the Breakers’ could blood promising allrounder Anika Learoyd in their next assignment against WA on Thursday

Shortly after playing a key role in leading NSW to their thirteenth straight trophy at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships, Learoyd linked up with the Breakers ahead of the final round of the WNCL competition.

Anika Learoyd in action during the National Indigenous Cricket Championships

Speaking after her crucial 14 helped her side to victory on Sunday, Leaoryd was thrilled with the opportunity to join the similarly dominant Breakers.

"I got a call from the coach the other day, Dom Thornley, and that was a pretty cool feeling," Learoyd said.

"I’ve been trying to stay focused on this (NICC), while at the same time trying to prepare for joining the Breakers.

"They’re a very elite group, so getting around them will be fantastic for sure. Plenty of experience to gain there. Just starting to get involved in those in those higher levels of cricket, only positives can come out of that."

Harris guides Queensland to victory against Vics

The Queensland Fire have cruised to a six-wicket win against Victoria at Allan Border Field to keep their WNCL season alive with one regular season game left to play.

Queensland currently sit in third spot on the ladder, six points behind ladder leaders NSW, and likely need a bonus-point victory against the SA Scorpions in their final game on Thursday to secure a place in the final on February 16.

Dynamic allrounder Grace Harris was named player of the match in Tuesday’s win after backing up her 3-28 with an unbeaten 53 to steer the home side to victory.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Queensland quick Georgia Prestwidge struck in the second over of the day, removing opener Makinley Blows for a duck, and followed up with the wicket of first drop Amy Vine for 11 in the 10th over.

Elyse Villani (55) was able to combine with Victorian No.5 Molly Strano (22) for a crucial 47-run partnership, ticking the score past the 100 mark for Victoria, however they were dismissed in successive overs.

Rhiann O’Donnell (29) and Elly Donald (29no) added valuable runs at the back end of the innings as Victoria posted 181 from their 50 overs.

Alongside Harris’ 3-28, Holly Ferling (2-28) and Prestwidge (2-53) did the bulk of the damage for Queenlsand, while Charli Knott went wicketless but conceded just 17 runs from her eight overs.

The Victorian bowlers started their defense well, removing the top four Queensland batters for 76 runs inside the opening 18 overs.

However, Mikayla Hinkley (52no) and Harris (53no) remained calm to guide Queensland home by six-wickets with more than 12 overs remaining.

Mack leads Meteors’ chase

Katie Mack has powered the ACT Meteors to an exciting two-wicket win in Canberra against Western Australia, who remain in the hunt to secure a spot in the WNCL final.

Chasing WA’s 8-242, opener Mack piled on 72 runs from 97 balls and was helped along by handy knocks from Anna Lanning (39) and Maitlan Brown (23no) to eventually secure a two-wicket win in the 48th over.

Aside from Heather Graham’s 4-35 from her 10 overs, Western Australia will rue an inconsistent bowling performance, conceding a total of 35 extras.

Earlier, Mathilda Carmichael’s unbeaten 84 anchored the innings for WA, with Chloe Piparo (33) and Megan Banting (45) also making solid contributions.

ACT pace bowler Sarah Coyte finished the day with figures of 3-33 from her 10 overs.

While ACT are out of contention for the final, Western Australia will face a stern test against ladder-leaders NSW Breakers at North Sydney Oval on Thursday.