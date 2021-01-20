Border closures further delay domestic 50-over tournament

The women's domestic 50-over season has been further delayed, with the opening round of matches rescheduled for a third time due to the ongoing impact of state border closures.

The 2020-21 Women’s National Cricket League season, which in previous years has started in September, is now set to begin on January 30.

Cricket Australia today confirmed the first seven matches, due to be played between January 25 and January 29, will be rescheduled to later dates.

Five of the seven rescheduled opening round fixtures are set to be played between February 3 and February 12, with venues confirmed in Victoria and the ACT.

Meanwhile, adjustments to Western Australia's opening two matches against Queensland are yet to be confirmed with WA currently requiring travellers from Queensland to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

In addition, two Queensland Fire fixtures have been brought forward with their match against the ACT Meteors that had been set for February 23, now set to launch the season in Canberra on January 30. A second match against South Australia on February 21 has been brought forward 24 hours and will now be played at Allan Border Field.

Rescheduled WNCL matches

South Australia v Tasmania, January 25, Karen Rolton Oval - Rescheduled to February 5, EPC Solar Park (ACT)

Tasmania v ACT, January 27, Karen Rolton Oval - Rescheduled to February 3, EPC Solar Park

Victoria v NSW, January 27, Junction Oval - Rescheduled to February 10, Junction Oval

Queensland v Western Australia, January 27, Allan Border Field - Revised date and venue TBC

South Australia v ACT, January 29, Karen Rolton Oval - Rescheduled to February 7, EPC Solar Park

Victoria v NSW, January 29, Junction Oval - Rescheduled to February 12, Junction Oval

Queensland v Western Australia, January 29, Allan Border Field - Revised date and venue TBC

Queensland v South Australia, February 21, Harry Trott Oval - Rescheduled to February 20, Allan Border Field

Queensland v ACT, February 23, Harry Trott Oval - Rescheduled to January 30, Chisholm Oval No.1 (ACT)

New South Wales' opening round match against Victoria in Melbourne on February 10 remains in some doubt and is likely to rely on Victoria changing the status of various NSW local government areas from red zones to orange zones.

Parramatta City, where Cricket New South Wales training facilities are located, is currently listed as a red zone meaning those who have been there within 14 days cannot enter Victoria.

Australia's female players have returned to training with their states and will be eager to return to competitive cricket, having not played since the conclusion of the Rebel WBBL in late November, but with an upcoming tour of New Zealand recently confirmed for March and April of this year.

The Australian squad to travel to New Zealand for the three T20Is and three ODIs against the White Ferns is likely to be announced next month.

The 50-over competition is also an important opportunity for Australia's domestic players to showcase their abilities ahead of the 2022 ODI World Cup, also to be played in New Zealand.

Drew Ginn, Cricket Australia’s EGM of High Performance confirmed that the intention was still to complete a full season of WNCL.

"The latest changes to the 2020-21 WNCL schedule, which will see the season now begin on January 30, have been made to ensure the competition is given the best chance to be completed in full," Ginn said in a statement.

"We’d like to acknowledge the work of our State and Territory Associations, particularly the High Performance Managers at each, who have worked together to ensure the domestic schedule can proceed.

"This process will continue for the remainder of the summer as we continue to monitor the public health situation, border closures and related impacts."

In good news for fans hoping to watch the Australia's best cricketers in action, all states and territories due to host WNCL matches this season have confirmed that the general public will be able to attend.