WNCL 2021

Border closures further delay domestic 50-over tournament

The start of the 2020-21 Women’s National Cricket League has been pushed back once again due to border closures

Emily Collin

20 January 2021, 01:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo