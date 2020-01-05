Bushfires force WNCL match to be rescheduled

A Women's National Cricket League match due to be played at Hurstville Oval on Monday has been postponed after the ACT Meteors squad was left stranded in Canberra due to thick smoke from the devastating NSW and Victorian bushfires.

The Meteors had been due to play reigning champions NSW Breakers in the second round of the 50-over domestic tournament, but the game has been delayed, and will aim to be played at a later date.

At this stage, two further WNCL matches due to be played in Sydney this week are unaffected.

The ACT are scheduled to play Queensland in Blacktown on Tuesday, before NSW and Queensland meet at Hurstville Oval on Thursday.

Further games in round two are set to be played in Melbourne and Adelaide.

The third Domain Test between Australia and New Zealand went ahead at the SCG this week amid the possibility smoke would cause delays. A smoke haze hovered over Sydney on Sunday afternoon, prompting a poor air quality warning across the region, but did not impact the third day of Test.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the haze – and the poor air quality that accompanies it – will remain for the next few days.

In recent days, the stars of Australian cricket have rallied together to support bushfire relief.

DONATE TO THE RED CROSS BUSHFIRE APPEAL HERE

Chris Lynn was the first to get on board, pledging $250 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal for every six he hits in BBL|09, a move quickly followed by Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short, among others.

Meanwhile, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will be bowling to support the nation's wildlife. The trio have each pledged $200 per wicket to WIRES and Wildlife Victoria.

At the SCG, Australia's third Test bowling attack of Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will each donate $1000 per wicket they take in the third Test.

Players from both Australia and New Zealand wore black arm bands at the SCG on day one as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives in the tragic fires, while emergency services personnel were honoured during the pre-match ceremony.

Cricket Australia has also announced the ODI matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March will involve fundraising for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Australia's Test team are also auctioning off their signed shirts from the Boxing Day Test, with all proceeds going to the Red Cross, while a host of BBL teams are also auctioning off their playing shirts.