WNCL 2019-20

Bushfires force WNCL match to be rescheduled

ACT Meteors left stranded in Canberra ahead of Monday match as smoke and pollution side-effect of devastating bushfires causes travel delays

Laura Jolly

5 January 2020, 04:55 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

