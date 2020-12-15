KFC BBL|10

Briggs, Botha subbed out in BBL first

Strikers and Hurricanes become first teams to take advantage of new 'X-factor' substitute rule in the BBL

Louis Cameron

15 December 2020, 08:13 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo