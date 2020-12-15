Briggs, Botha subbed out in BBL first

Spin bowlers Danny Briggs and Johan Botha have become the first players to be substituted out of a KFC BBL game under the new 'X-factor' rule, with both the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes electing to strengthen their batting on a seam-friendly Launceston pitch.

While the rule had been ignored through the tournament's first seven games, Matthew Short (Strikers) and Mac Wright (Hurricanes) were brought into the game at the 10-over timeout.

Under rules introduced at the start of BBl10, teams are now permitted to sub in their 12th or 13th listed player for a player named in the XI (as long they have not batted or bowled more than one over) at the 10-over mark of the game's first innings.

Briggs had sent down a sole over and was smashed for 15, while Botha had had no involvement in the game when he was subbed out.

"It (the pitch) has got a little bit more in it than we thought," Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith told Channel Seven. "It was hard work up front (against) the new ball."

Both Short and Wright were quickly thrust into action. Wright was at the crease only 11 balls after he had been subbed in and made 15 from 14 balls, while Short bowled an over of off-spin, conceding eight runs.

The Hurricanes stumbled to be bowled out for 146 in the final over of their innings, with veteran Peter Siddle taking 5-16 – his best T20 figures.

Earlier in the game, Ricky Ponting on Channel Seven had been calling for the Strikers to become the first team to take the plunge.

“All the teams have been saying, ‘We’ll use it if we’re four down or five down early and sub a batsman out, bring a bowler in’.

“I think the Strikers might be able to do it in reverse here, maybe think about taking one of their spinners out and bringing a quick in.

“On what I’ve seen, if the Adelaide Strikers don’t use this X-Factor, then I think they’ve made a mistake in the game. (It's a) tactical error if they don’t use it."