Signature Dining - MCG
A refined dining room close to the action, offering plated meals without pulling you away from the game.
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Beverage Package
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Reception Host
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Great Views
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Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
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Reserved Table Seating
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
The Elevated Live Cricket Experience
Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort at the MCG, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2‑course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch‑facing seats.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A pitch-facing dining room at the MCG, giving you a lower bowl view and direct access to reserved seats just outside.
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The Food
A two course plated menu (main and dessert) plus a range of canapés and light dishes is included, delivering a restaurant style meal with more time spared for the stands.
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The Drinks
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are part of the beverage package, poured from pre game to near stumps.
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Inside the Space
Contemporary décor, white linen and big windows put the outfield at eye level; you feel close to the action even while seated at the table.