Pre-sale access is now exclusive to CricketPlus members. Gain access to the Women's International Summer of Cricket pre-sale by joining CricketPlus. The good news? It's quick, easy and FREE!
Best price available July 20–22*
Be the first to secure tickets to the Australian Women's International seasonRegister for pre-sale
Pre-sale access is now exclusive to CricketPlus members. Gain access to the Women's International Summer of Cricket pre-sale by joining CricketPlus. The good news? It's quick, easy and FREE!
Best price available July 20–22*
By signing up to CricketPlus and joining the pre-sale list, you'll receive:
Pre-sale access is delivered via email. You must remain subscribed to CricketPlus to receive access details. Unsubscribing will remove you from pre-sale access.
Registering does not guarantee a ticket. It does, however, give you the best chance to secure seats before they are released to the public.
Priority pre-sale members will receive an exclusive purchase window, helping you secure seats at the most in-demand matches of the 2026/27 cricket season.
Tickets are available for purchase through the following authorised agents:
Note: All NRMA Insurance Women’s International matches will be sold via Ticketek
Purchasing via these agents ensures legitimate tickets at official prices.
When you join the CricketPlus mailing list you will receive an access code that is required to purchase tickets during the pre-sale window. Each code allows you to purchase up to 19 tickets per match, per password.
Codes will be emailed to you approximately 48 hours before pre-sale begins.
For those looking to elevate their cricket experience with hospitality packages, exclusive lounges and suites or outdoor boxes, please complete this form to receive specific information about upcoming opportunities.
You must be subscribed to the CricketPlus mailing list to receive your pre-sale access code. If you have unsubscribed from our emails, we recommend re-registering to ensure you receive updates on schedule releases and early access ticket dates.
Yes. After the pre-sale, any remaining tickets will be released to the general public on 23 July at 11:00am (local venue time).
For group bookings of 20+ for selected matches, enquiries can be made via Cricket Australia Group Bookings. Visit the Cricket Australia Group Bookings page for more details.
Ticket exchanges, upgrades and refunds are managed by Ticketek and Ticketmaster under their respective terms and conditions. Cricket Australia’s Ticket and Entry Conditions also apply.
We recommend reviewing these policies carefully fully before purchasing.
Each code allows you to purchase up to 19 tickets per match day, subject to availability. You may use the same code to purchase tickets for multiple match days during the pre-sale period.
You will need a CricketPlus account to be eligible for International priority pre-sale and other exclusive offers. So that we can tell you about offers and share unique codes with you for pre-sale and other benefits, you will also need to consent to receive communications from CricketPlus.
Australian Cricket Family (ACF) memberships no longer exist. International priority pre-sale is now only available through CricketPlus. Make sure you have a CricketPlus account, and you are opted in to receive communications about CricketPlus – this is how we will share information about priority pre-sale and other excusive benefits, including pre-sale codes.