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International Cricket Destinations

Thanks to the support of governments across Australia, Cricket Australia is able to deliver international cricket to both metropolitan and regional destinations, giving cricket fans more ways to experience the country, while bringing international cricket to more communities nationwide.

If you're travelling, check out what our international cricket destinations have on offer. Ensure to make the most of your visit by exploring pre & post-match experiences including local food & beverage, entertainment, local attractions, and other unique local highlights.

Explore Cricket Destinations

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

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