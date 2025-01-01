CricketPlus is your one account to all things cricket. It replaces CricketID giving you one simple login for apps, websites and more.

You can use our websites and apps to follow cricket without a CricketPlus account, however logging in offers you the chance to get more out of cricket through personalised feeds, notifications, exclusive content and more.

You will also need to create a CricketPlus account if you are registering to play cricket through PlayHQ for the first time.

You will need a CricketPlus account to be eligible for International priority pre-sale and other exclusive offers. So that we can tell you about offers and share unique codes with you for pre-sale and other benefits, you will also need to consent to receive communications from CricketPlus.