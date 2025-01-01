CricketPlus FAQs
About CricketPlus
CricketPlus is your free pass to all things cricket. It replaces CricketID giving you one simple login for apps, websites and more.
CricketID has been renamed CricketPlus. All CricketID accounts are now automatically CricketPlus. CricketPlus allows you to do everything you did with CricketID in exactly the same way, including using the same log in details.
The name and brand change will occur throughout the month of September 2025, with some websites and apps being updated earlier than others.
If you already have a CricketID then this has been automatically transferred to CricketPlus. You may have a CricketID if you have registered for cricket on PlayHQ, or when you logged into one of Cricket Australia's websites or apps: cricket.com.au, CA Live, play.cricket.com.au, PlayCricket app or the Big Bash app.
No, you don’t need both. CricketID has been replaced by CricketPlus. CricketPlus allows you to do everything you did with CricketID in exactly the same way, including the same log in details.
CricketPlus is your one account to all things cricket. It replaces CricketID giving you one simple login for apps, websites and more.
You can use our websites and apps to follow cricket without a CricketPlus account, however logging in offers you the chance to get more out of cricket through personalised feeds, notifications, exclusive content and more.
You will also need to create a CricketPlus account if you are registering to play cricket through PlayHQ for the first time.
You will need a CricketPlus account to be eligible for International priority pre-sale and other exclusive offers. So that we can tell you about offers and share unique codes with you for pre-sale and other benefits, you will also need to consent to receive communications from CricketPlus.
You would have been given a CricketID automatically if you have registered for cricket on PlayHQ, or when you logged into a Cricket Australia app or website like cricket.com.au, CA Live, play.cricket.com.au, PlayCricket app or the Big Bash app.
CricketPlus gives you the exact same access to stats and other PlayCricket app features that CricketID did. You don’t need to do anything new. If you had a CricketID, the same email address and password can be used to access your CricketPlus account and to log in to all Cricket Australia apps and websites.
Australian Cricket Family (ACF) memberships no longer exist. International priority pre-sale is now only available through CricketPlus. Make sure you have a CricketPlus account, and you are opted in to receive communications about CricketPlus – this is how we will share information about priority pre-sale and other excusive benefits, including pre-sale codes.
If you signed up for the 2025/26 International pre-sale, you’re automatically part of CricketPlus and eligible for International priority pre-sale in the future. Make sure you are consented to receive communications from CricketPlus so we can let you know when pre-sale will start and your code when it’s on.
If you have signed up for pre-sale prior to 2025, you may no longer be automatically eligible for International priority pre-sale. In this case, to ensure you maintain access to pre-sale in future you will need to upgrade for free to a CricketPlus account by going to cricket.com.au/cricketplus and follow the prompts.
Yes! CricketPlus is free with no hidden charges or renewal fees.
CricketPlus Account
You can log into CricketPlus by clicking on the account icon on cricket.com.au, CA Live, play.cricket.com.au, PlayCricket app or the Big Bash app, or by going to https://id.cricket.com.au/login and follow the prompts. If you don't remember your password you can select to Reset Password, or click on the Login With One Time Passcode option.
You can join by clicking in the account icon on cricket.com.au, CA Live, play.cricket.com.au, PlayCricket app or the Big Bash app, or you can go to cricket.com.au/cricketplus and follow the prompts.
You can access and manage your account by logging in through the account icon on cricket.com.au, CA Live, play.cricket.com.au, PlayCricket app or the Big Bash app, or log in to id.cricket.com.au/login, then navigate to Manage Profile.
If you previously had a CricketID account, your same email address and password apply for CricketPlus. If you are not sure what your password is or you can't reset it, you can log in using the Login With One Time Passcode option.
Head to playcricketsupport.cricket.com.au for everything you need to know about registering to play and managing your stats.
To delete your account go to id.cricket.com.au/delete-account and follow the prompts.
If you delete your account, you will lose access to all Cricket Australian account services. This includes personalised experiences on cricket.com.au, CA Live App, PlayCricket App and Big Bash App, along with any Coach, Umpire or School Ambassador services you have registered for. We will also delete your personal information from Cricket Australia's account services except otherwise permitted by our Privacy Policy. You will no longer receive any emails or other electronic communication from Cricket Australia.
Which website and apps use CricketPlus?
You can use your CricketPlus account to log into cricket.com.au, CA Live, play.cricket.com.au, PlayCricket app and the Big Bash app to access exclusive features such as streaming, personalisation and notifications, with more features to be available soon.
No, your PlayHQ log in and profile is unaffected by CricketPlus. However, in future you may have the option to log into PlayHQ using either your Play HQ account or your CricketPlus account.
Your Big Bash club or State cricket membership is not connected to CricketPlus. You will have specific log in details to access these accounts.
You do not need CricketPlus to buy tickets. However, if you want access to future International priority pre-sale codes, you will need a CricketPlus account and give consent to receive CricketPlus communications.
Communication consents
You do not have to consent to receiving email or sms communications from CricketPlus to be part of the CricketPlus community and access digital experiences. However, we will not be able to update you on new CricketPlus features, benefits or exclusive offers if we cannot reach you via email or sms. You can change your communication preferences at any time at: https://id.cricket.com.au/communication-preferences or by clicking on the Manage Preferences link at the bottom of any email you receive from us.
If you want to change your marketing preferences go to https://id.cricket.com.au/communication-preferences, or click on the Manage Preferences link at the bottom of any email you receive from us.