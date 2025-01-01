What is the Golden Ticket promotion?

The Cricket’s Golden Ticket promotion is an exciting opportunity for cricket fans to win a money can’t buy experience at one of the international Test matches this upcoming 2024/2025 summer of cricket.

How can I enter the Golden Ticket promotion?

To enter the Golden Ticket promotion, simply purchase a ticket to any of the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Test matches or CommBank Women’s Ashes Test match before 11.59pm AEST on June 30, 2024, to go into the draw.

What happens if I purchased tickets in the pre-sale?

All eligible purchases during the pre-sale period are automatically entered into the draw.

Who is eligible to participate in the promotion?

The promotion is open to all legal residents of Australia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

What is included in the Golden Ticket prize?

Each Golden Ticket winner will receive two upgraded corporate hospitality tickets for their respective Test match, a pitch walk, a behind the scenes tour, a meet and greet with an Australian player, a signed bat.

How will the winners be selected and notified?

Winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received during the promotion period. They will be notified by email within two business days of being selected. Prize winners’ details will be published on cricket.com.au/competitions on Thursday, July 18.

Do I get an entry for every ticket that I purchase?

Customer accounts will be restricted to one entry in the draw of the Golden Ticket associated with each Test match (irrespective of how many tickets are purchased by that customer account to that match).

Do I need to use the match and day that I purchased my tickets for?

Yes, the prize will be attached to the specific match and day for which the winner’s tickets were purchased.

Can I transfer or sell my Golden Ticket?

The Golden Ticket is non-transferable and cannot be sold or exchanged for cash. It is intended for personal use only. Any attempt to transfer or sell the ticket may result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

What if I have additional questions about the promotion?

If you have any additional questions, please refer to the competition T&Cs or contact Cricket Australia's customer service here.