Years from now, will you look back and say, “I was there!” – or will you just wish you could have been? This is your chance to witness cricket history, live and in person.

You will be able to register for the ballot for your chance to buy tickets from Tuesday 23rd December 2025. Alternatively, if you are looking for a travel package, limited packages are available from Friday 21st November 2025. See below for more details.

Travel Packages – Cricket Australia Travel Office (CATO)

Cricket Australia Travel Office (CATO) is offering exclusive travel packages that make attending the 150th Anniversary Test effortless. Each package includes match tickets across a range of categories, paired with hand-picked hotel options to suit your style and comfort.

Whether you're travelling from across Australia or around the globe, CATO ensures you can soak up every moment of this landmark occasion, knowing everything is taken care of.

Don’t miss your opportunity to attend Cricket’s Greatest Show.

Key timings

1pm AEDT, Friday 21 November 2025 On sale

More information or to buy packages

Ticket Ballot

With fans from across Australia and around the world expected to converge on Melbourne for the 150th Anniversary Test, demand for tickets will be incredibly high for this once-in-a-generation celebration.

To make sure everyone has a fair and equal opportunity to attend this historic event, tickets for each day of the Test will be available through a ticket ballot. You can apply at any time during the ballot window – there’s no rush, and no advantage to applying early. Once the ballot closes, all entries will be randomised to determine the order in which tickets are allocated.

Whether you're a lifelong cricket lover or simply want to be part of something truly unforgettable, this is your opportunity to witness Cricket’s Greatest Show.

Key timings

12pm AEDT, Tuesday 23 December 2025 Ticket Ballot Open 5pm AEDT, Friday 6 February 2026 Ticket Ballot Closed By 5pm AEDT, Wednesday 11 February 2026 Ticketek’s ballot system randomly assigns tickets and processes payments for successful entries between 9-11 February 2026. By 5pm AEDT, Friday 13 February 2026 Notification of the outcome of the Ballot

How to enter the ticket ballot: A step-by-step guide

Follow the steps below to apply for tickets through the official ballot.

1. Ballot Dates

The ticket ballot opens at 12pm AEDT, Tuesday 23 December 2025 and closes at 5pm AEDT, Friday 6 February 2026.

2. Enter the Ballot

The entry link will be published here prior to 12pm AEDT, Tuesday 23 December.

You’ll need to log in to your Ticketek Account to begin. If you don’t have one, you can create one here.

3. Choose Your Ballot Type

Select either:

Victorian ballot – if you reside in Victoria

Outside Victoria ballot – if you reside elsewhere in Australia or internationally

4. Submit Your Application

You’ll need to complete a separate registration for each day of the Test you wish to attend.

a. Select the Day

Choose which day of the Test you’d like to apply for.

b. Choose Your Ticket Preferences

Select your preferred ticket category and type from the following options:

Accept best available ticket (Including Standing)

Accept best available reserved seat (No Standing)

Accept D-F Reserve + Restricted View (Including Standing)

Accept D-F Reserve + Restricted View (No Standing)

Accessible Seat Best Reserved (No Standing)

Accessible Seat D-F Reserve + Restricted View (No Standing)

Tip: Choosing “Accept best avail ticket (Including Standing)” gives you the highest chance of success.

Note: Ticket Preference options will be abbreviated online

c. Select Quantity

Each household may choose to apply for up to 8 tickets per Test day.

Note: If successful, seat locations are allocated by the ballot based on your ticket preferences.

5. Review Your Details

Confirm your customer information is correct.

6. Payment

Enter your credit card details. Payment can be made using Visa, Mastercard and American Express credit and debit cards.

Please be aware that ticket insurance is not an option.

A refundable $5.00 fee per ticket will be charged to cover Ticketek’s administration costs.

Note: You’ll only be charged for the actual ticket(s) if your application is successful.

7. Agree to term and conditions

Agree to the terms and conditions of the ballot registration before finalising payment.

8. Submit Your Application

Finalise your payment. You’ll receive a confirmation email once your registration is complete.

Note: This is confirmation of your Ballot Application and does not confirm nor guarantee a match ticket. You will not be charged for any tickets yet.

9. Notification of Results

All applicants – successful and unsuccessful – will be notified by 5pm AEDT Friday 13 February 2026. Ticketek will also post the results of the ballot on their website.

If you have further questions about the Ticket Ballot, please refer to the FAQs [link to FAQs]

Pricing

Day 1

A Reserve B Reserve C Reserve D Reserve E Reserve F Reserve Standing ADULT $ 340.00 $ 280.00 $ 220.00 $ 170.00 $ 110.00 $ 60.00 $ 50.00 CONCESSION $224.00 $ 176.00 $ 136.00 $ 88.00 $ 48.00 $ 40.00 CHILD $ 140.00 $110.00 $85.00 $55.00 $ 30.00 $ 25.00 FAMILY $ 630.00 $ 495.00 $ 383.00 $248.00 $ 135.00 $ 113.00

Day 2-4