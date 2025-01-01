As a once-in-a-generation event, demand for the 150th Anniversary Test Match is expected to be incredibly high. This ticket ballot system, consistent with those utilised at major international events, ensures fair allocation by distributing tickets through a random selection process, and gives everyone an equal chance at attending the match.
The timing of your application during the ticket ballot registration period does not affect your chances, as all applications are randomly selected to determine ticket allocation order.
12pm AEDT,
Tuesday 23 December 2025
Ticket ballot Open
5pm AEDT,
Friday 6 February 2026
Ticket ballot Closed
By 5pm AEDT,
Wednesday 11 February 2026
Ticketek’s ballot system randomly assigns tickets and processes payments for successful entries between 9-11 February 2026.
By 5pm AEDT,
Friday 13 February 2026
Notification of the outcome of the ballot
Before the ticket ballot opens, talk with your family and friends about preferred Test dates, set your budget, review the step-by-step guide, and create a Ticketek Account if needed.
Each household may apply for up to 8 tickets per Test day. Please ensure your household only registers once for each day to ensure your registration remains valid.
Note: Applications are processed as 'all in' or 'none in.' If your request exceeds available tickets, it will not be partially filled and the ballot will move to the next registration in line.
No, it does not guarantee a ticket, it simply means you have a chance of getting a ticket.
The ticket ballot is open to anyone to enter.
Given this is a global celebration of 150 years of Test cricket we want to ensure that people residing in Victoria and outside of Victoria have an equal opportunity to access tickets.
Please ensure that you select the correct ballot that matches your Ticketek account details to ensure your registration is valid.
The ticket allocation will be evenly split – 50 percent for each ballot. If one ballot does not use its full allocation, any remaining tickets will be transferred to the other ballot.
Ticketek will email both successful and unsuccessful applicants by 5pm AEDT, Friday 13 February 2026, as well as post the results of the ballot on their website. Successful applicants can check their Ticketek Account order history from this time to view secured tickets.
Tickets will be available via the Ticketek App once ticket suppression is lifted closer to the event, early in 2027.
During the ballot process, applicants should select the highest price category they are willing to pay for if successful in the Ticket Ballot. Tickets are allocated on a next best available basis. Selecting “Accept best avail ticket (Inc. Standing)” increase the chances of receiving a ticket. For example:
- By choosing Accept best avail ticket (Inc. Standing) and being successful, the system will assign the best available ticket; if A Reserve tickets are no longer available, B Reserve tickets will be allocated, followed by C Reserve tickets if necessary.
- If you choose Accept D-F Res + Rest. View (No Standing) and all seats in these categories have already been allocated, your ticket application will not be successful.
The following options are available for selection:
Accept best available ticket (Including Standing)
If successful, you will be allocated and charged an A Reserve ticket or the next best available ticket category including standing room (subject to availability)
Accept best available reserved seat (No Standing)
If successful, you will be allocated and charged an A Reserve ticket or the next best available ticket category excluding standing room (subject to availability)
Accept D-F Reserve + Restricted View (Including Standing)
If successful, you will be allocated and charged a D Reserve ticket or the next best lower available ticket category including standing room (subject to availability)
Accept D-F Reserve + Restricted View (No Standing)
If successful, you will be allocated and charged a D Reserve ticket or the next best lower available ticket category excluding standing room (subject to availability)
Accessible Seat Best Reserved (No Standing)
Considering your accessible requirements, if successful, you will be allocated and charged for an A Reserve ticket or the next best available ticket category excluding standing room (subject to availability).
Accessible Seat D-F Reserve + Restricted View (No Standing)
Considering your accessible requirements, if successful, you will be allocated and charged for a D Reserve ticket or the next best available ticket category excluding standing room (subject to availability).
The Ticket Ballot is available for individuals with accessible requirements. To request accessible seating, select Accessible Seat in your ticket preferences. When choosing the quantity of tickets, you will be able to specify your accessible needs. The available options include:
Additional Ticket – Companion Card (must have an Australian Government issued companion card)
Wheelchair Accessible
Blindness or low vision
Easy Access
You have not listed an option to suit my needs - please call me
Yes, you may be successful in securing tickets for more than one day of the Test if you apply for multiple days, as each Test day is drawn independently in the random ballot process.
Please be aware: because the Ticket Ballot is random, applying for several Test days could result in being allocated, and automatically charged for, tickets to multiple days. As tickets are non-refundable once allocated, we strongly recommend that you only apply for the days you genuinely wish to attend and are prepared to pay for.
You will be charged a $5.00 registration fee per ticket requested when applying to cover Ticketek administration costs. This fee will be refunded if you are unsuccessful in securing a ticket.
If you are successful in securing tickets, you will be automatically charged the total cost of your allocated tickets as per the ticket prices below (in addition to the $5.00 registration fee per ticket already paid). The charge will be made to the credit card entered when applying for the Ticket Ballot.
Please be aware: You must ensure they have enough funds on your nominated credit card to pay for all requested tickets as there will be no follow up if your credit card declines – tickets will instead be reallocated to the next eligible registration.
Day 1
A Reserve
B Reserve
C Reserve
D Reserve
E Reserve
F Reserve
Standing
ADULT
$ 340.00
$ 280.00
$ 220.00
$ 170.00
$ 110.00
$ 60.00
$ 50.00
CONCESSION
$224.00
$ 176.00
$ 136.00
$ 88.00
$ 48.00
$ 40.00
CHILD
$ 140.00
$110.00
$85.00
$55.00
$ 30.00
$ 25.00
FAMILY
$ 630.00
$ 495.00
$ 383.00
$248.00
$ 135.00
$ 113.00
Day 2-4
A Reserve
B Reserve
C Reserve
D Reserve
E Reserve
F Reserve
Standing
ADULT
$ 290.00
$240.00
$180.00
$ 130.00
$ 90.00
$ 50.00
$ 50.00
CONCESSION
$ 192.00
$ 144.00
$ 104.00
$ 72.00
$ 40.00
$ 40.00
CHILD
$ 120.00
$ 90.00
$ 65.00
$ 45.00
$ 25.00
$ 25.00
FAMILY
$ 540.00
$405.00
$ 293.00
$ 203.00
$ 113.00
$ 113.00
Children are classified as 3 – 15 years of age as of the time of the match. Child tickets can be purchased for most price categories, but not all.
Babes in arms: Children aged 2 and under, as of the time of the match, may enter without a ticket, however they must sit on the lap of a parent or guardian, and not occupy a seat.
The following cardholders are eligible for a concession ticket (proof of eligibility must be presented upon request): Full-time secondary or tertiary student cards, excluding student cards from institutions based outside Australia; Department of Veterans’ Affairs Card, TPO or Department of Veterans’ Affairs issued Pensioner Concession Card; Commonwealth Senior Health Care Card; Government-issued Pensioner Concession Card; Government-issued Health Care Card.
Only the cardholder is entitled to the concession priced ticket, not any dependents listed on the card.
A family ticket consists of 2 adults and 2 children. Those attending as a family do not need to be related to each other. Family tickets can be purchased for most price categories, but not all.
-
Individuals holding a government-issued Companion Card may qualify for a complimentary ticket for their companion to support attendance at the event, subject to availability. Please be aware that selection of a full-priced ticket is required when redeeming a Companion Card ticket.
Please select Accessible Seat and indicate your request for an Additional Ticket – Companion Card during your ballot registration. If your registration is successful, you may need to provide verification of these details and present your Companion Card upon arrival for review by venue staff.
Payment can be made using Visa, Mastercard and American Express credit and debit cards.
Afterpay, Ticketek Gift Vouchers and Qantas Frequent Flyer payment options are not available for the ticket ballot.
Australian Cricket Family (ACF) memberships no longer exist.
MCC members will have access entitlements to the Members’ Reserve for the 150th Anniversary Test Match as part of their membership. Further details will be shared with members in 2026.
See trouble shooting steps on the Ticketek website here: https://help.ticketek.com.au/hc/en-us/articles/360001885348-The-website-says-my-card-has-been-blocked.
For other Ticketek trouble shooting, see here: https://help.ticketek.com.au/hc/en-us.
Check your inbox, including your junk email, for this email from Ticketek. It will be sent to the email address linked to the Ticketek account that you used to enter the ticket ballot.
The confirmation email sent by Ticketek details your Ticketek Customer ID and ticket ballot application order number, as well as the next steps of the ticket ballot process.
Please contact Ticketek using the Customer Service Form, and select request type “Refund or Payment Enquiry” and complete the relevant details.
Unfortunately, you will not be able to amend or withdraw your ticket ballot application once it has been submitted. Please consider carefully which tickets you’d like to apply for, and can afford if successful, as you won’t be able to amend your application once it’s been submitted.
No. Tickets will be randomly and automatically allocated in the ticket ballot based on their price category and total ticket quantity selections.
Tickets will be available via the Ticketek App once ticket suppression is lifted closer to the event, early in 2027.
Once you are notified that you are successful in the ballot, you will be able to access your ticket information in the order history via the Ticketek app.
Tickets should only be resold or transferred through Ticketek Marketplace, which will be available closer to the event.
Viagogo, The Ticket Merchant, eBay, Gumtree, and Facebook Marketplace are not authorised resale platforms.
If you are unsuccessful in the ticket ballot, you will be notified by email. You will be refunded the per ticket ballot application fee.
Currently, there is no option available for general public to purchase group tickets to this event.
Currently, there are no Premium Experience or hospitality packages available to the general public.
Yes, you can find out more at Cricket Australia Travel Office.