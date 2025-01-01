150 Years of Test Cricket History

Origins and Foundations (1877 – 1910s)

The First International Cricket Match

The first international cricket match, played between the United States and Canada in 1844 in New York, is a striking footnote in the history of Test cricket, recognised as the earliest international fixture in any sport and occurring more than 30 years before the first official Test in 1877.

At the time, cricket had genuine traction in North America through strong British cultural influence, but this momentum did not last. The American Civil War proved a turning point, after which the United States consciously moved away from British traditions, and cricket — closely associated with them — fell out of favour. In its place, baseball emerged as a faster, more accessible sport that came to embody a new and distinctly American identity.

While cricket went on to flourish across the British Empire and evolve into Test cricket’s ultimate expression, the early USA v Canada match became a reminder that the game’s global spread was shaped as much by politics and national identity as by runs and wickets.

The First Test: Australia v England, March 1877

A vintage illustration, featuring Australian cricketers Tom Garrett (left) and Tom Horan, from the contemporary journal Sporting Mirror published in London, circa 1882. (Photo by Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

It all began in March of 1877, with Australia and England playing what is now recognised as the first men’s Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

An Australian side, captained by Dave Gregory, met James Lillywhite’s professional England team in a match starting on 15 March.

To the shock of the English, Australia won by 45 runs, with Charles Bannerman scoring 165 and only retiring due to injury. What was the first Test century is now still one of the highest percentage shares of a team’s total in Test history.

A second Test followed later that month, with England squaring the short series. The history of Test cricket starts here.

The Marylebone Cricket Club

Marylebone Cricket Club was founded in 1787, with its home as a cricket ground set up by the ambitious entrepreneur Thomas Lord.

The following year, the MCC laid down a Code of Laws, requiring the wickets to be pitched 22 yards apart and detailing how players could be given out. Its Laws were adopted throughout the game – and the Club today remains the custodian and arbiter of Laws relating to cricket around the world.

In 1814 MCC moved up the road to a new rural ground in St John's Wood - which remains their home to this day. A decade later, when Thomas Lord was 70, he sold the ground to a Bank of England director, William Ward, for £5,400. Having provided the Marylebone Cricket Club with a ground for 38 years, Lord retired before passing away seven years later - but his name lives on.

In the 1870s, the MCC decided it wanted to get involved in county cricket, which was growing in popularity, and, in 1877, it invited Middlesex to adopt Lord's as its county ground - an arrangement which continues over 140 years later.

Early Ashes Rivalry

From the 1880s, contests between Australia and England quickly became cricket’s defining rivalry, with packed crowds and extensive newspaper coverage on both sides of the world.

Historians of the Ashes trace the name to Australia’s 1882 win at The Oval, after which a satirical English newspaper “obituary” declared that the body of English cricket would be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia. This has cemented a folklore rich narrative around every subsequent tour.

W.G. Grace - Cricket’s First Global Superstar

A photo of Cricketer and physician, William Gilbert Grace (1848 - 1915), circa 1900. Known as W G, he started playing first- class cricket for Gloucestershire in 1864 and made 126 centuries during his long career.

Cricket’s first celebrity, William Gilbert “WG” Grace emerged in the late 19th century.

In 1864 overarm bowling was legalised, 1864 also marked a notable first with the publication of the first Wisden Cricketers' Almanack which continues to this day. That same year, W. G. Grace began his long and influential career, contributing much to the increase of cricket's popularity.

A dominant allrounder for Gloucestershire England, he combined powerful batting with shrewd bowling, as well as an unmistakable bearded presence.

Grace’s appearances against Australian touring teams in the 1870s and 1880s helped popularise Anglo Australian cricket, with cricket matches becoming major social occasions.

One of the Victorian era’s most recognisable public figures, W.G. Grace brought status to the convention of Test cricket.

Victor Trumper

Australian cricketer Victor Thomas Trumper (1877-1915), New South Wales and Australia, pictured posed in action circa May 1905. This image was taken during the match between Surrey and the Australians at the Kennington Oval. (Photo by George Beldam/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Victor Trumper is widely remembered as the most gifted batsman of cricket’s “Golden Age”, having played 48 Tests for Australia between 1899 and 1912. He is the subject of Australian cricketing folklore, from statistics including 3,163 test runs by age 39 and eight centuries, to mastering “sticky” wet pitches that other batsman found unplayable.

He literally made history by scoring a century before lunch on the opening day at Old Trafford in the 1902 Ashes, the first time a batter had done so at the start of a Test in England.

Trumper has been since immortalised as a cultural icon and praised in obituaries as the most popular Australian cricketer of his era.

The Formation of the ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) began in 1909 as the Imperial Cricket Conference, founded at Lord’s by representatives of England, Australia and South Africa to regulate Test cricket and coordinate tours between the main imperial powers.

Exclusive and Anglo-centric by design, membership was strictly limited to countries of the British Empire. However, for its first 17 years only those three Anglo-centric boards were represented. Test cricket has become an official product of imperialism. But the Imperial Cricket Conference ensured that the multicultural people now living in Britain’s vast empire, could not participate in the sport of the empire.

This was until 1926, India, New Zealand and the West Indies were admitted together despite administration being run through MCC in London. The organisation’s name remained the Imperial Cricket Conference until 1965, when it became the International Cricket Conference and, later, the International Cricket Council in 1989 as it slowly shifted toward a more democratic, member led structure.





Expansion of the Test World (1920s – 1940s)

Cricket Becomes Global

By the interwar years, Test cricket expanded beyond its original Anglo Australian axis and into a global game.

South Africa, became a regular part of the international calendar, playing Tests against England in the 1880s.

The West Indies were granted Test status in 1928, playing their inaugural series in England. Then New Zealand in 1930, debuting at home against England in Christchurch. India entered the Test arena in 1932 with a maiden Test at Lord’s, captained by the Maharaja of Porbandar.

Cricket was a now league of new nations with diversified styles, conditions and cultures. Test cricket went global, and new intercontinental rivalries were already forming.





The Bradman Era

Donald Bradman leaves the field after his extraordinary innings of 334 in Leeds // Getty

The 1928-29 series is still England's largest series win to date, a 4-1 win away from home. But even more poignant proved to be the arrival of Donald Bradman, who debuted in - and then was dropped after - the 675-run loss in Brisbane. But of course, that was just the start for Bradman who would singlehandedly win Australia the 1930 Ashes series (2-1), breaking all sorts of records with his triple hundred in Leeds and a massive 974 runs for the series.

Such was Bradman's success, the English resorted to unorthodox tactics in order to quell his influence and in 1932-33 the infamous 'Bodyline' series was played out. New English skipper Douglas Jardine instructed his quicks, principally strike bowlers Harold Larwood and Bill Voce, to bowl 'leg theory'; short-pitched, hostile deliveries aimed at the batter with a clan of fielders waiting eagerly on the leg side. After some dramatic injuries, the Australian Board of Control sent a telegraphed complaint to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) that saw threats of ending the tour early and almost resulted in a diplomatic incident between the nations, but ultimately England's plan had worked. They walked away 4-1 winners and were greeted with a heroes' welcome at home in the United Kingdom. But a line in the sand had been drawn with the rivalry never to be the same again.

In the 1934 series, normal service resumed as Jardine stood down as captain and, with the Bodyline out of favour after the English had been on the receiving end from the West Indies in the intervening season, fast men Jardine and Voce never had the same influence. Bradman continued to pile up the runs as Australia won the next three series, while Aussie spinners Clarrie Grimmett and Bill O'Reilly were a consistent nemesis to the English.

World War II halted the Ashes once again, casting doubt on the future of Bradman's career when he was seemingly in his prime. However Aussie fans need not have worried with the legend playing on, and as captain he would lead a side dubbed 'The Invincibles', given their star power and unprecedented winning run. Australia won 3-0 in 1946-47, 4-0 in 1948 and lastly 4-1 in 1950-51, even after Bradman had finally retired at the ripe age of 40 with the legendary average of 99.94.

The Beginning of Women’s Test Matches

The 1934-44 period was a defining time for women's cricket as it marked the first ever Test Match and the birth of the Women's Ashes. The inaugural series was played during the 1934-35 season, with Australia hosting England for the first official women's Test matches. While England won the series 2-0 with one match drawn, the Australian team laid a strong foundation for the future, with players like Margaret Peden, Australia's first women's Test captain, leading the charge.

Australian cricketers showcased their talent and passion despite the dominance of the more experienced English side. Peggy Antonio, nicknamed the "Girl Grimmett" for her sharp leg-spin, was a standout performer, gaining recognition for her skill and promise.

The momentum in women's cricket was unfortunately disrupted by the outbreak of World War II in 1939, which brought international cricket to a halt.

The decade following World War II was a period of rebuilding and resurgence for women's cricket. With the war ending in 1945, international cricket resumed, and the Women's Ashes returned, reigniting the rivalry between Australia and England.

In the 1948-49 Women's Ashes series, hosted in Australia, the Australian team delivered an outstanding performance to claim their first series victory under the captaincy of Mollie Dive.

The following series in England in 1951 further highlighted the strength of the Australian women’s cricket team, as they continued to challenge their opponents in hard-fought matches, resulting in a draw.

The founding of the International Women’s Cricket Council in 1958 (since merged with ICC in 2005), further developed the Women’s game and it was in 1973 that the first Cricket World Cup of any kind took place. The Women’s World Cup was hosted by England who went on to claim the inaugural cup with captain Rachel Heyhoe-Flint leading the way.

When England Played Two Tests in a Day (1930)

Early Test schedules were loose enough that England could field different elevens in simultaneous series, creating the unusual situation in 1929–30 where two England Test matches were in progress on the same day.

One England side was touring New Zealand while another played in the Caribbean during West Indies’ inaugural home Test series, with dates overlapping so that two official Tests involving England were on at once. The episode illustrates how early administrators were prepared to split talent across concurrent tours and how far the game’s concept of a “full strength” national side has shifted compared with today’s tightly managed international calendar.

The Post-War Golden Age (1950s – 1970s)

The West Indies’ Rise

In the 1950s and early 1960s, West Indies, powered by stars like Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell and Garfield Sobers, rose to a highly regarded and competitive side, and with no shortage of charisma.

Under Worrell’s captaincy, The West Indies toured Australia in 1960–61. The opening Brisbane Test became the first tied Test in history after Australia’s last wicket fell with scores equal.

Australia however won the series 2–1, West Indies aggressive cricket style, sporting spirit and mass public support signified a new protagonist and formidable contester in international cricket. Worrell’s team even did a lap of honour. Here, it is The West Indies who won in the campaign for heart and minds.

The First Tied Test (Birth of the Frank Worrell Trophy)

ROSEAU, DOMINICA - JUNE 02: A general view of the Frank Worrell Trophy during an Australian nets session at Windsor Park on June 2, 2015 in Roseau, Dominica. (Photo by Ryan Pierse

The first Tied Test, played between Australia and the West Indies at Brisbane in December 1960, stands as one of the most dramatic matches in cricket history, finishing with both sides level on scores after five days of extraordinary tension.

Chasing 233 on the final day, the West Indies — led by the brilliance of Frank Worrell’s captaincy and the sublime batting of Garry Sobers — edged closer until the match came down to the final moments. With scores level and only one wicket remaining, Australia’s Ian Meckiff trapped Joe Solomon run out attempting a desperate second run, sealing a tie rather than a win and leaving the crowd stunned.

The Test, and the series it crowned, was celebrated not just for its intensity but for the spirit in which it was played, captivating crowds and restoring excitement to Test cricket.

In recognition of that thrilling contest and the mutual respect between the teams, Australia and the West Indies agreed to contest their future Test series for the Frank Worrell Trophy, honouring Worrell’s transformative captaincy and marking the birth of one of Test cricket’s most storied and sportsmanlike rivalries.

Subcontinental Growth: India and Pakistan’s Home Fortresses

Aug 1979: Sunil Gavaskar of India raises a stump after the match against England at the Oval in London. \ Mandatory Credit: Adrian Murrell/Allsport

From the late 1960s onwards, two titans of cricket were here: India and Pakistan. Formidable opponents in their own conditions, the subcontinent became a battleground.

India’s batting was anchored by Sunil Gavaskar, debuting in 1971 and secured himself as bulwark against high quality fast bowling. Indian and Pakistani players discovered a style of play that rewarded patience and spin. They reinforced this home ground advantage with a lineup of highly skillful batsmen and high-class spinners.

Visiting teams increasingly found that success in the subcontinent was going to require a change of tact.

Again, the polarity of power in world cricket had shifted.

The Australian Tactical Evolution

Dennis Lillee of Australia (right) talks with former fast bowlers Fred Trueman of England (left) and Ray Lindwall of Australia at a reception during the Centenary Test match between Australia and England at the MCG, Melbourne, Australia, 13th March 1977. Trueman took 307 wickets in 67 Test matches, and Lindwall 228 wickets in 61 Tests. At the time Lillee had taken 166 wickets in 32 Tests, and would go on to take 355 wickets in 70 Test matches. (Photo by Patrick Eagar/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, the Golden age of Australian Cricket was here. Bob Simpson and Ian Chappell were the ones to lead them to greatness. Under Simpson's disciplined captaincy (1963/64-1967/68), Chappell's aggressive leadership (1971-1975), they were able to triumph in the 1974/75 Ashes retention amid evolving tactics.

Simpson, an opener averaging 54.07 in Tests as captain with all 10 centuries under his helm, stressed technical batting, fitness, and counterattacks against spin, as seen in his 1964 Ashes strategies that urged proactive play to secure the urn. Chappell's captaincy was one naturally of command, but his elitism is attributed to the way he empowered players. This is how they conquered. He fostered trust in high-stakes series like the Ashes and inaugural World Cup, promoting aggressive and relentless momentum despite occasional losses. The pace of that momentum was jettisoned by Dennis Lillee’s literal dominance of pace bowling.

Lillee revolutionised bowling post-1974 injury, claiming a world-record 355 Test wickets with a remodelled action blending swing, cutters, and control, especially when paired with Jeff Thomson's raw speed for intimidating short-pitched barrages. Tactically, Australia transitioned from defensive postures to proactive assaults, featuring full slips cordons in ODIs under Chappell and heavy short-pitched Test volleys that unsettled England and West Indies.

This period is innovation in play. It became the foundation for future dominance.

Revolution and Modernisation (1977 – 1990s)

The Centenary Test (1977)

Rick McCosker of Australia, batting with the bandaged broken jaw which he suffered in the first innings, faces Bob Willis of England in the second innings of the Centenary Test match between Australia and England at the MCG, Melbourne, Australia, 14th March 1977. (Photo by Patrick Eagar/Patrick Eagar via Getty Images)

In March 1977, Australia and England played a one-off centenary Test match celebrating a century of Test cricket, rather than a century of the Ashes rivalry. Hence, the Ashes were not up for grabs in this contest which was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just as it was in 1877.

Australia, sent in to bat, were bowled out for 138 in 43.6 eight-ball overs on an overcast, soggy Melbourne day. Only captain Greg Chappell (40 from 139 balls) and wicketkeeper Rod Marsh (28 from 56) looked likely, but conditions were tailor-made for bowling. The day had started in horrendous fashion as opener Rick McCosker was dismissed after a sharp Bob Willis bouncer broke his jaw and the ball ricocheted onto the stumps. McCosker spent the next day and a half getting his jaw wired in hospital.

Her majesty The Queen talks to Australia's captain Greg Chappell during the tea interval on day five of the Centenary Test match between Australia and England at the MCG, Melbourne, Australia, 17th March 1977. Australia won the match by 45 runs. (Photo by Patrick Eagar/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Although the English went to stumps with the loss of just one wicket, day two saw a fast-bowling masterclass from Dennis Lillee (6-26) and Max Walker (4-54) as England collapsed from 1-30 to 95 all out.

Conditions for batting gradually improved: Ian Davis (68), Doug Walters (66) and debutant David Hookes (56) all hit half-centuries as Australia's lead grew. With Marsh nearing his century at the end of the third day, the Aussie wicketkeeper was running out of batting partners.

01:32 Play video The day Rick McCosker became an Aussie legend

In a move now synonymous with the match, McCosker appeared from the changerooms with Australia eight wickets down and bravely batted on from the other end. Marsh got his century and England were set 463 runs to win, and when they had moved to 4-346, a massive chase looked entirely likely. Leg-spinner Kerry O'Keeffe ended Derek Randall's stunning innings on 174, and claimed English captain Tony Greig a few overs later. From there, the lion-hearted Lillee returned to the attack and finished off the tail, taking 5-139 in the second innings, match figures of 11-165.

Australia won a classic by 45 runs, coincidentally the exact margin and result of the two sides exactly 100 years earlier.

The West Indies’ Four-Pronged Pace Attack

From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, the West Indies established itself as one of the most dominant dynasties in sport. Relentless fast bowling and powerful batting were its sword and shield.

Captains such as Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards marshalled four-man pace batteries that included greats like Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

They overwhelmed battling lineups from England and beyond, with Richards leading an imposing and authoritative batting order. And so followed a decade of sustained success, often undefeated in Test series. The West Indies had now redefined standards of fitness, aggression and professionalism in the international game.





The Spin Revolution

PERTH - DECEMBER 10: Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka bowls during the First Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka held on December 10, 1995 at the W.A.C.A Ground, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Pace bowling dominated the late 1970s and early 1980s of cricket.

The art of leg spin was in its renaissance with Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir taking responsibility for its revival. His “googly”, a delivery that looks like a standard leg-break but spins back into the right-handed batsman, became the bane of batsmen.

And on it went into the 1990s, with Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan taking spin bowling to unprecedented heights.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: Shane Warne of Australia celebrates his 700th wicket with his team-mates after bowling out Andrew Strauss of England during day one of the fourth Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Shane Warne’s legacy in Test cricket is one of profound reinvention and theatre. He revived the art of leg-spin at a time when it was considered too risky for the modern game, finishing with 708 Test wickets and reshaping the role of spin in an era dominated by pace. More than statistics, Warne brought drama and psychology to Test cricket — turning long spells into gripping duels and making the contest between bowler and batsman must-watch theatre. His famous “Ball of the Century” in 1993 announced not just a superstar, but the return of leg-spin as a match-winning weapon in world cricket.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was inseparable from Warne’s story. A proud Victorian, the MCG was his spiritual home and the setting for one of the great moments in Test history: his Test hat-trick against England in the 1994 Boxing Day Test, removing Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in successive deliveries. It was also at the MCG that Warne reached 700 Test wickets, a milestone celebrated as much by the crowd as the player.

Muralitharan’s unique off spin, with prodigious turn and stamina, powered Sri Lanka’s rise in Test cricket legacy. And in doing so, made him the most prolific wicket taker in Test history.

Legends are Born

Across the 1980s, figures such as Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Allan Border reshaped expectations of leadership and all-round impact in Test cricket. English accounts describe the 1981 “Botham’s Ashes” series, where Botham’s match turning innings and key spells transformed a 1–0 deficit into a 3–1 victory, as one of the rivalry’s most dramatic reversals.

In India, Kapil Dev is recognised as the country’s first great fast bowling allrounder, giving India a more balanced attack and inspiring their 1983 World Cup win, while Allan Border’s long, gritty tenure as Australian captain through a rebuilding phase is widely credited with laying the cultural and tactical foundations for the dominant sides of the 1990s and 2000s.

England cricket captain Ian Botham is interviewed after his historic performance in the third test match against Australia at Headingley, 16th-21st July 1981. Botham hit an innings of 149 not out and took seven Australian wickets, to help England win by18 runs. (Photo by Adrian Murrell/Getty Images)

Introduction of Helmets

Bowling speed was a reached a new level of velocity by the 1970s. Batsman stood in the way of that and with not enough protection. Batters were facing unprecedented speed from bowlers like Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson and the emerging West Indian quicks. Concern was growing off field with increasing awareness of head and facial injuries. Helmets, a common place part of modern cricket, had started their experimental phase in this new era of accelerated bowling.

English batter Dennis Amiss is frequently cited among the first to wear a modern style helmet in top level cricket when he used a customised design against the West Indies’ pace attack in 1974. Australia’s Graham Yallop attracted attention for donning a helmet in the 1978–79 Tests against the same formidable pace battery.

By the mid 1980s most top order Test batters regularly wore helmets with hard shells and face grills, and subsequent safety guidelines have made them effectively compulsory at the professional level.





Apartheid Cricket

Team captain Mike Gatting during the controversial rebel tour of South Africa by the England cricket team, 1990. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Getty Images)

During South Africa’s apartheid era, racial segregation was embedded in cricket structures. Non white players were excluded from representing the official national side and confined to separate competitions. Test cricket series, a once imperial cricket forum, had become a multinational and multicultural sporting convention. Rules of racial segregation in international cricket were as much bizarre as they were morally detestable.

Consequently, in 1970 the global governing body decided to suspend South Africa from official Test and one day cricket, with their last home Test for more than two decades played that year.

In the 1980s a series of privately arranged “rebel tours” by unofficial teams from England, Australia and elsewhere drew strong criticism and later sanctions against participating players, reinforcing the sporting boycott. Only after apartheid laws were dismantled and a non-racial cricket board established was South Africa readmitted to international cricket, returning for the 1991–92 season and playing their first official World Cup soon after.

The Introduction of Reverse Swing Bowling – MCG, March 1979

In March 1979 at the MCG - the very same venue as the 150th Anniversary Test Match - Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz unveiled a phenomenon that would revolutionise Test cricket: reverse swing. During the Australia v Pakistan Test, Nawaz discovered that an old, scuffed ball could swing in the opposite direction to conventional movement at high pace, baffling Australian batters who had grown accustomed to swing fading as the ball aged. By keeping one side smooth and allowing the other to deteriorate naturally, Nawaz generated late, violent movement through the air, particularly effective on the hard Australian pitch of the MCG.

It became a cornerstone of Pakistan’s fast-bowling legacy - later perfected by Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis - and eventually adopted worldwide. The MCG in 1979 thus stands as the birthplace of one of cricket’s most influential innovations, changing how fast bowling was coached, officiated, and contested in Test cricket for decades to come.

The Remarkable Tied Test Match

The 1986 Chennai (then Madras) Test between India and Australia was only the second tied Test in history. Australia piled up 574 for 7 declared in their first innings, a scoreline underpinned by Dean Jones’s performance. He gave no quarter and was awarded none, securing 210 in oppressive heat and humidity, leaving him severely dehydrated and hospitalised afterwards.

Allan Border’s famous quip about finding “a Victorian who could” continue has become part of the folklore around that innings. India replied with 397, and Australia’s second innings declaration set a target of 348, which India seemed well on course to chase when they reached 204 for 1.

A clatter of wickets left the game on a knife edge before last man Maninder Singh was given lbw to off spinner Greg Matthews with the scores level on 347, leaving both sides all out for the same total and the match officially tied. The India-Australia rivalry was forged in competition.

The Professional Era and Globalisation (2000s)

Australia’s Dominance

Captain Steve Waugh (3/R) holds the trophy with vice-captains Adam Gilchrist (L) and Shane Warne (R) as teammates Glenn McGrath (2/L), Jason Gillespie (3/L) and Justin Langer (2/R) look on after the Australian cricket team became the first holders of the ICC Test Championship Trophy at a presentation at the Edgbaston ground on Birmingham 04 July 2001 on the eve of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England.

Australia’s dominance in the 2000s was built on a spine of Steve Waugh and then Ricky Ponting as captains, backed by a generational core of match‑winners that made them the benchmark Test side of the professional era. Under Waugh, Australia put together an extraordinary run of results around the turn of the century, including a record 16 consecutive Test wins between 1999 and 2001, while also holding the Ashes and securing the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

On the field, a powerful top order of Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting regularly set imposing totals, with Waugh anchoring the middle order in the early part of the era. The real point of difference came at No. 7, where Adam Gilchrist redefined the wicketkeeper‑bat role; his combination of safe glovework and rapid scoring (often at better than a run a ball) allowed Australia to accelerate games decisively and turn strong positions into victories rather than draws.

With the ball, Glenn McGrath led a relentlessly accurate pace attack that, alongside Shane Warne’s world‑class leg‑spin and support from quicks like Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee, could take 20 wickets in almost any conditions.

India’s Transformation

England V India in the 2nd Test at Old Trafford, August 1990. Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is in the centre. (Photo by Ben Radford)

Through the 1990s and 2000s, a name had become synonymous with test cricket: Sachin Tendulkar.

Debuting as a teenager in 1989, he evolved into the centrepiece of India’s batting, accumulating a host of record breaking runs.

His performances in high profile series against Australia and other leading nations coincided with India’s economic and media boom, helping cricket become a central part of the country’s modern identity.

Tendulkar’s influence extended beyond the field, driving television audiences, sponsorship and a passionate fan base that cemented India’s position as a financial and competitive powerhouse in world cricket.

International cricket’s centre of gravity was shifting to the subcontinent.

South Africa's Golden Generation

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn look on during day four of the 1st test match between South Africa and New Zealand held at the Wanderers Stadium on November 11, 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren)

South Africa had formed a Golden Generation in the 2000s and early 2010s.

Long serving captain Graeme Smith took charge at just 22 and developed a resilient, hardnosed style built around strong fast bowling and a powerful middle order, consistently challenging for the No. 1 Test ranking.

Jacques Kallis provided exceptional balance as one of the game’s greatest allrounders, combining classic top order batting with high quality seam bowling.

Supported by players such as Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla, South Africa achieved landmark away series wins, including in England and Australia, and became renowned for their ability to compete and thrive in foreign conditions.

Iconic Series - India v Australia (2001)

14 Mar 2001: The scoreboard congratulates VVS Laxman of India for the highest individual score by any Indian in test cricket, after he surpassed the previous record of 236 held by legend Sunil Gavaskar during the Second Test match against Australia played at the Eden Gardens in Calcutta, India. (Photo Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport)

The 2001 Border–Gavaskar Trophy in India produced one of Test cricket’s most dramatic turnarounds.

After Australia won the first Test in Mumbai and enforced the follow-on in the second Test at Kolkata, India staged a remarkable fightback led by VVS Laxman’s 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180 in a marathon partnership.

Harbhajan Singh secured victory for India, ending Australia’s record 16 match winning streak and ending the series 2–1 after a tense decider in Chennai.

It was an epic chapter in the India–Australia rivalry, a source of inspiration and self-belief for Indians, and is rightly regarded as one of the greatest Test series ever played.

Iconic Series - The Ashes (2005)

LONDON - SEPTEMBER 12: Shane Warne of Australia celebrates the wicket of Andrew Flintoff of England as Kevin Pietersen (L) looks on during day five of the Fifth npower Ashes Test match between England and Australia at the Brit Oval on September 12, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Shaw

The 2005 Ashes series was a five-Test thriller that rekindled one of sport’s greatest rivalries and delivered cricket at its most breathless, dramatic best. Australia arrived as the undisputed world champions, stacked with giants—McGrath, Warne, Ponting, Langer, Gilchrist—while England, hungry and hardened, sensed their moment. What followed was a summer that swung like a pendulum.

After Australia crushed England at Lord’s, the series exploded at Edgbaston. In one of the greatest Tests ever played, England held their nerve to win by just two runs, igniting belief across the nation. The tension never eased. Old Trafford saw England dominate only for Brett Lee and Warne to deny them at the death. Trent Bridge brought another epic duel as Andrew Flintoff—England’s beating heart—delivered a heroic all-round performance to push England 2–1 ahead.

By the time the teams reached The Oval, the country was hooked. Kevin Pietersen’s fearless 158 under immense pressure sealed a draw that secured England’s first Ashes triumph since 1986–87. When Michael Vaughan lifted the urn, Trafalgar Square erupted.

The 2005 Ashes wasn’t just a cricket series—it was theatre, chaos, courage and legend.

The New Era (2010s – present)

A New Era of Modernisation

A new era of cricket had arrived and continues to define Test Cricket to this day.

Decision Review System (DRS), combining ball tracking, infrared imaging and audio technology, had been introduced to reduce clear umpiring errors and bring the game into a whole new level of competition.

In 2015, one of the world’s most enduring sports had one of its most significant changes: the introduction of the day-night test. Australia and New Zealand ushered in the first day-night test game, using a pink ball designed to remain visible under lights while preserving traditional red ball characteristics.

Test cricket itself had entered a state of evolution.

World Test Championship

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (C) holds the Test Mace on an open bus during a homecoming parade through Bavuma's home town Langa, near Cape Town on July 25, 2025 after South Africa won the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord's Cricket Ground. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Launched by the ICC in 2019, the World Test Championship (WTC) created an official league structure and final to crown a world champion in the longest format. Points are awarded for bilateral Test series over a two year cycle, with the top two teams meeting in a neutral venue final.

New Zealand won the inaugural title in 2021 at Southampton, defeating India. Australia claimed the second WTC mace in 2023 at The Oval, again against India. In 2025, South Africa won the championship, making it their first ICC trophy since 1998.

The competition has added context and narrative to individual series, encouraging full strength lineups and keeping Test cricket central in an increasingly crowded international calendar.

Return of Pakistan to Home Tests

Pakistan's cricket captain Azhar Ali (R) and teammates walk back to the pavilion following rain showers during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on December 12, 2019. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

After a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan were forced to host home series at neutral venues, primarily in the United Arab Emirates, for nearly a decade.

Gradually, security was improved and limited overs tours proved successful. In 2019, Test cricket returned to Pakistan, with Sri Lanka playing a two match series in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

This was followed by visits from teams such as Bangladesh, Australia and England officially reintegrating Pakistan as a host nation. A vital cultural phenomenon had been instated in the subcontinent. The global cricket community had been reconnected.

Icons and Legends

TOPSHOT - India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP via Getty Images)

The modern era has been defined by a group of era shaping batters and a record breaking fast bowler. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have formed a “big four” of Test batting, each leading their national sides and setting new standards for consistency across conditions.

AB de Villiers brought unprecedented versatility and innovation, excelling in both classical Test innings and explosive stroke play.

For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad became one of the most prolific new ball partnerships in history, with Anderson moving past 700 Test wickets and proving particularly lethal in home conditions.

Together, this group has maintained remarkably high skill levels in an era of packed schedules and multiple formats, ensuring that Test cricket remains a stage for enduring greatness.

150 years later tradition endures. But the story of Test cricket, its different chapters and the characters that appear, continues to be written.