Signature Dining - Perth Stadium
A lighter plated dining option that keeps you close to the noise and rhythm of the match.
-
-
Beverage Package
-
Reception Host
-
Great Views
-
Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
-
Reserved Table Seating
-
Air-Conditioned Room
-
Smart Casual Dress
Premium Dining in Paradise.
Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort at Perth Stadium, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2-course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch-facing seats.
The Experience
-
Where You’ll Be
A refined dining space closer to the bowl, with direct access to pitch-facing seats.
-
Food Included
A two course plated menu (typically main and dessert) plus canapés or light dishes is included, giving you plated quality with a slightly lighter footprint than First XI.
-
Drinks on Offer
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included via a beverage package running through the match.
-
Inside the Space
Sitting lower in the bowl, the room feels closer to the noise – modern finishes, white linen and big windows that push the outfield right up against your table.