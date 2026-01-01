Signature Dining - SCG
A modern pitch‑facing dining room delivering plated quality with the flexibility to stay close to the action.
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Beverage Package
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Reception Host
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Great Views
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Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
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Reserved Table Seating
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
Contemporary Dining. SCG Grandeur.
Experience Signature Dining at the SCG with plated menus, matched wines and reserved tables that channel Sydney’s dining scene into your match day.
The Experience
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Where You'll Be
A pitch-facing dining room with its own view onto the outfield and reserved seats just outside.
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The Food
A contemporary two course plated menu, supported by canapés or light dishes, so you still get a proper sit down meal without losing big chunks of time from your seat.
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The Drinks
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included, poured from the bar and at the table across the match window.
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Inside the Space
Air conditioning, clean sightlines and well spaced tables give the room a modern brasserie feel, with the Members side and square framed through the glass.