The Deck - Adelaide Oval
The Deck offers prime position overlooking the historic Hill. It’s like you and your friends on the back deck at home only better! With grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating, it’s the perfect spot to relax and watch the cricket.
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Seats in Front of The Room
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Smart Casual Dress
Your Experience. In Your Space.
The Deck offers prime position overlooking the historic Hill. It’s like you and your friends on the back deck at home only better! With grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating, it’s the perfect spot to relax and watch the cricket.
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Where You’ll Be
The Graham Cornes Deck on Level 3 of the Eastern Stand – a semi open terrace perched above the Hill, with your own outdoor seating bay in front.
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The Food
An all-inclusive grazing and station menu is part of the experience, built around shareable dishes and a bigger, deck filling spread over the main break.
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The Drinks
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included from the deck bar, keeping cold drinks close at hand all afternoon and evening.
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Inside the Space
Shaded, breezy and social – high tables, unreserved seating and a straight sightline over one of cricket’s most recognisable views.