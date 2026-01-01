The Deck - Darwin
A laid-back outdoor setting at Marrara Stadium, perfect for enjoying the tropical atmosphere with cricket just beyond the rail.
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Seats in Front of The Room
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Smart Casual Dress
Your Experience. In Your Space.
It’s like you and your friends on the back deck at home, only better. With a grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating, it’s the perfect spot to relax and watch the cricket.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A dedicated in-bowl seating area with an excellent view of the action, plus outdoor seating to enjoy Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.
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The Food
Grazing menu with canapés and light dishes, designed for easygoing match-day entertaining.
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The Drinks
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included from the deck bar, keeping cold drinks close at hand all afternoon and evening.
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Inside the Space
A laid-back, social space that feels like a private deck for cricket, with unreserved bar tables and a relaxed, outdoor-friendly vibe.