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The Deck - Darwin

A laid-back outdoor setting at Marrara Stadium, perfect for enjoying the tropical atmosphere with cricket just beyond the rail.

  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Seats in Front of The Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

Your Experience. In Your Space.

It’s like you and your friends on the back deck at home, only better. With a grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating, it’s the perfect spot to relax and watch the cricket.

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The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    A dedicated in-bowl seating area with an excellent view of the action, plus outdoor seating to enjoy Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.

  • The Food

    Grazing menu with canapés and light dishes, designed for easygoing match-day entertaining.

  • The Drinks

    Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included from the deck bar, keeping cold drinks close at hand all afternoon and evening.

  • Inside the Space

    A laid-back, social space that feels like a private deck for cricket, with unreserved bar tables and a relaxed, outdoor-friendly vibe.