The First XI - Adelaide Oval
A flagship long‑lunch experience delivering fine dining, premium beverages and one of the best views in the ground.
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Beverage Package
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Reception Host
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Great Views
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Reserved Table Seating
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
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Smart Casual Dress
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Live TV Broadcast
A Premium Dining Experience at Cricket's Iconic Venue.
is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined, and includes a custom designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled views of the match, entertainment, and at-match guest experience.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A premium, pitch-facing function room high in the stands, with one of the ground’s best views over a series.
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The Drinks
Premium beers, wines and soft drinks plus coffee and tea are all part of the package, flowing from arrival to near stumps.
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The Food
A custom three course plated menu plus canapés is included, built as a full long lunch event wrapped around the cricket.
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Inside the Space
Linen dressed tables, big windows, AC and in room broadcast screens make the room feel like a restaurant overlooking the ground, not just a function space.