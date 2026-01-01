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The First XI - Adelaide Oval

A flagship long‑lunch experience delivering fine dining, premium beverages and one of the best views in the ground.

  • 3-Course Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • Reception Host

  • Great Views

  • Reserved Table Seating

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities

  • Smart Casual Dress

  • Live TV Broadcast

A Premium Dining Experience at Cricket's Iconic Venue.

is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined, and includes a custom designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled views of the match, entertainment, and at-match guest experience.

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The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    A premium, pitch-facing function room high in the stands, with one of the ground’s best views over a series.

  • The Drinks

    Premium beers, wines and soft drinks plus coffee and tea are all part of the package, flowing from arrival to near stumps.

  • The Food

    A custom three course plated menu plus canapés is included, built as a full long lunch event wrapped around the cricket.

  • Inside the Space

    Linen dressed tables, big windows, AC and in room broadcast screens make the room feel like a restaurant overlooking the ground, not just a function space.