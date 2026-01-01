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The First XI - MCG

The MCG’s most prestigious dining experience, pairing multi‑course menus with an unrivalled straight‑on view of the square.

  • 3-Course Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • Reception Host

  • Great Views

  • Reserved Table Seating

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities

  • Smart Casual Dress

  • Live TV Broadcast

The Ultimate MCG Experience

The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined, and includes a custom designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled views of the match, entertainment, and at-match guest experience.

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The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    A large, glass‑fronted dining room with one of the best straight‑on views in the stadium.

  • The Food

    A chef‑inspired, formal three‑course menu plus canapés is included, built as a full long‑lunch arc.

  • The Drinks

    Premium beverages are part of the package. Beer, wine, soft drinks, barista coffee and tea flow, with standard spirits added from the first innings break.

  • Inside the Space

    White linen, big windows, in‑room TVs and the Boxing Day crowd spread out below give the room a “big occasion” feel from the moment you walk in.​