The First XI - MCG
The MCG’s most prestigious dining experience, pairing multi‑course menus with an unrivalled straight‑on view of the square.
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Beverage Package
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Reception Host
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Great Views
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Reserved Table Seating
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
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Smart Casual Dress
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Live TV Broadcast
The Ultimate MCG Experience
The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined, and includes a custom designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled views of the match, entertainment, and at-match guest experience.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A large, glass‑fronted dining room with one of the best straight‑on views in the stadium.
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The Food
A chef‑inspired, formal three‑course menu plus canapés is included, built as a full long‑lunch arc.
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The Drinks
Premium beverages are part of the package. Beer, wine, soft drinks, barista coffee and tea flow, with standard spirits added from the first innings break.
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Inside the Space
White linen, big windows, in‑room TVs and the Boxing Day crowd spread out below give the room a “big occasion” feel from the moment you walk in.