The Lounge - Adelaide Oval
A polished match‑day base combining relaxed indoor comfort with reserved seats overlooking one of cricket’s most picturesque settings.
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
The High Life Lounge
The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
An indoor lounge in the Riverbank Stand with bar tables and a reserved in bowl seating bay, looking back towards the Hill, heritage scoreboard and cathedral.
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The Food
A grazing menu is included. Canapés, light dishes and a bigger feature station over the main break, so the day feels like one long, rolling lunch.
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Inside the Space
Air conditioned with plenty of room to move, high tables and live screens, the Lounge feels like a city bar dropped into the Riverbank Stand.
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The Drinks
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are poured as part of a match long beverage package.