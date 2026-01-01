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The Lounge - Adelaide Oval

A polished match‑day base combining relaxed indoor comfort with reserved seats overlooking one of cricket’s most picturesque settings.

  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

The High Life Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

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The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    An indoor lounge in the Riverbank Stand with bar tables and a reserved in bowl seating bay, looking back towards the Hill, heritage scoreboard and cathedral.

  • The Food

    A grazing menu is included. Canapés, light dishes and a bigger feature station over the main break, so the day feels like one long, rolling lunch.

  • Inside the Space

    Air conditioned with plenty of room to move, high tables and live screens, the Lounge feels like a city bar dropped into the Riverbank Stand.

  • The Drinks

    Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are poured as part of a match long beverage package.