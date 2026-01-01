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The Lounge - Darwin

A social, air‑conditioned bar base that keeps you feeling the heat of cricket, secluded from the Darwin heat.

  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

The High Life in the Top End.

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment, made for friends or clients to come together and enjoy the match. With a substantial grazing menu, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables and outdoor seating, it’s the perfect way to soak up Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.

The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    A dedicated in-bowl seating area with an excellent view of the action, plus outdoor seating to enjoy Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.

  • Food Included

    A substantial grazing menu with canapés and light dishes, plus a feature food station serving more robust options over the innings break.

  • Drinks on Offer

    A beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea.

  • Inside the Space

    A dedicated in-bowl seating area with an excellent view of the action, plus outdoor seating to enjoy Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.