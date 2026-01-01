The Lounge - Darwin
A social, air‑conditioned bar base that keeps you feeling the heat of cricket, secluded from the Darwin heat.
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
The High Life in the Top End.
The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment, made for friends or clients to come together and enjoy the match. With a substantial grazing menu, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables and outdoor seating, it’s the perfect way to soak up Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A dedicated in-bowl seating area with an excellent view of the action, plus outdoor seating to enjoy Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.
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Food Included
A substantial grazing menu with canapés and light dishes, plus a feature food station serving more robust options over the innings break.
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Drinks on Offer
A beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea.
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Inside the Space
A dedicated in-bowl seating area with an excellent view of the action, plus outdoor seating to enjoy Darwin’s warm-night cricket atmosphere.