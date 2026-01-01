The Lounge - Gold Coast
Sun-soaked cricket in style. A vibrant indoor bar experience that puts you at the heart of the action.
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
Lounge Life. Gold Coast Style.
The Lounge is your base camp for a full day of cricket, Gold Coast sunshine and good company. With unreserved indoor bar tables, a sprawling outdoor terrace, and an all-day grazing spread, it's the social hub the Gold Coast deserves. Relaxed, breezy and the kind of good lifestyle the sunny city is known for.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A light-filled bar room with direct views onto the ground. Close to the crowd, secluded from the fervour.
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Food Included
A roaming all-day grazing menu keeps you going, complemented by a feature food station serving up heartier options during the innings break.
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Drinks on Offer
A full beverage package covers beer, wine, soft drinks, juice, coffee and tea, served from the Lounge bar for the entire duration of the match.
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Inside the Space
Think coastal Queensland pub meets cricket pavilion — breezy, open-sided and filled with natural light, high tables, lounge seating and views straight to the boundary.