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The Lounge - Gold Coast

Sun-soaked cricket in style. A vibrant indoor bar experience that puts you at the heart of the action.

  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

Lounge Life. Gold Coast Style.

The Lounge is your base camp for a full day of cricket, Gold Coast sunshine and good company. With unreserved indoor bar tables, a sprawling outdoor terrace, and an all-day grazing spread, it's the social hub the Gold Coast deserves. Relaxed, breezy and the kind of good lifestyle the sunny city is known for.

The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    A light-filled bar room with direct views onto the ground. Close to the crowd, secluded from the fervour.

  • Food Included

    A roaming all-day grazing menu keeps you going, complemented by a feature food station serving up heartier options during the innings break.

  • Drinks on Offer

    A full beverage package covers beer, wine, soft drinks, juice, coffee and tea, served from the Lounge bar for the entire duration of the match.

  • Inside the Space

    Think coastal Queensland pub meets cricket pavilion — breezy, open-sided and filled with natural light, high tables, lounge seating and views straight to the boundary.