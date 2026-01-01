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The Lounge - MCG

A high‑energy hospitality hub that blends a city‑bar atmosphere with reserved seating in the bowl.

  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

The Lounge Life. It's the Good Life.

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the Boxing Day Test in a relaxed environment inside the MCG. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

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What's Included?

  • Where You’ll Be

    A dedicated in-bowl seating area in Legends Room A on Level 2, giving you an excellent view of the action.

  • The Food

    A substantial all day (or all night) grazing menu is part of the package – canapés, small plates and a feature station over the main break.

  • The Drinks

    Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included via a beverage package running for the duration of play.

  • Inside The Space

    A relaxed, air-conditioned lounge with a dedicated reception host and all-day concierge service, designed for easy entertaining.