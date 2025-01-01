Adelaide Oval is conveniently located in the heart of Adelaide, bordered by the picturesque River Torrens and the vibrant city precinct. The Oval is easily accessible by car, bus, train, tram or on foot, making it a seamless journey for fans attending the cricket.

Public Transport

Adelaide Oval is well-served by Adelaide Metro's network of buses, trains and trams. To plan your trip, visit the Adelaide Metro Website and use "Adelaide Oval" as your destination.

Bus - Numerous Bus routes stop near Adelaide Oval, providing a direct and convenient option for attendees.

Train - The Adelaide Railway Station is just 600 metres from Adelaide Oval, across the Riverbank Bridge.

Tram - Trams stop near Adelaide Oval, with the Festival Plaza Tram Stop on King William Road located only 500metres from the Oval.

Car Parking

Car Parking options vary depending on the event. Please check Adelaide Oval's website for information about parking for each event.

Drop Off Points

Guest drop-off is permitted at Pennington Terrace, located on the northern end of Adelaide Oval.

Disability Drop-off zones are located at:

War Memorial Drive

King William Road

Pennington Terrace

You will need a valid permit for disability drop-offs. These can be obtained by contacting Services SA.

Taxis

Taxis can drop off and pick up fans at designated zones on the west, east and southern sides of the oval.

Cycling

Cycling is a convenient and eco-friendly way to travel to Adelaide Oval. The stadium is well-connected to Adelaide's network of cycling paths, allowing easy access for bike riders.

There are bike racks located at the North, South and East Gates to Adelaide Oval. Please bring your own bike lock as Adelaide Oval and Cricket Australia do not take responsibility for the security of bicycles.