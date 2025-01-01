InMobi
Adelaide Oval

Adelaide, SA

Adelaide Oval is one of Australia's most iconic cricket stadiums, renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture and world-class facilities. With a seating capacity of 53,500, it has hosted some of cricket's most iconic moments, including international Test matches, thrilling ODIs and electrifying BBL games. 

Situated on War Memorial Drive, in the heart of Adelaide, the Oval combines state-of-the-art facilities with a picturesque backdrop of the River Torrens, making it a cherished destination for cricket fans. 

Capacity: 53,500

Address: War Memorial Dr, North Adelaide SA 5006

Whats On

  • Supporter Bays

Premium Experiences

Getting To Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval is conveniently located in the heart of Adelaide, bordered by the picturesque River Torrens and the vibrant city precinct. The Oval is easily accessible by car, bus, train, tram or on foot, making it a seamless journey for fans attending the cricket. 

Public Transport

Adelaide Oval is well-served by Adelaide Metro's network of buses, trains and trams. To plan your trip, visit the Adelaide Metro Website and use "Adelaide Oval" as your destination. 

Bus - Numerous Bus routes stop near Adelaide Oval, providing a direct and convenient option for attendees. 

Train The Adelaide Railway Station is just 600 metres from Adelaide Oval, across the Riverbank Bridge. 

Tram - Trams stop near Adelaide Oval, with the Festival Plaza Tram Stop on King William Road located only 500metres from the Oval. 

Car Parking

Car Parking options vary depending on the event. Please check Adelaide Oval's website for information about parking for each event. 

Drop Off Points

Guest drop-off is permitted at Pennington Terrace, located on the northern end of Adelaide Oval. 

Disability Drop-off zones are located at:

  • War Memorial Drive
  • King William Road
  • Pennington Terrace

You will need a valid permit for disability drop-offs.  These can be obtained by contacting Services SA.

Taxis

Taxis can drop off and pick up fans at designated zones on the west, east and southern sides of the oval. 

Cycling

Cycling is a convenient and eco-friendly way to travel to Adelaide Oval. The stadium is well-connected to Adelaide's network of cycling paths, allowing easy access for bike riders. 

There are bike racks located at the North, South and East Gates to Adelaide Oval. Please bring your own bike lock as Adelaide Oval and Cricket Australia do not take responsibility for the security of bicycles. 

Accessibility & Inclusion at Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval is dedicated to ensuring an inclusive and accessible experience for all visitors, offering a variety of facilities and services tailored to meet diverse needs. 

For up-to-date accessibility information, please visit Adelaide Oval's Official Website. 

Accessible Tickets

Accessible seats are available across all public and corporate levels. To book, please contain Ticketek's Accessible Ticket Booking line on 1300 655 915 or complete the online form. 

Adelaide Oval is wheelchair friendly with all main entrances wheelchair accessible. The oval has ramps near all stairs and lifts near escalators to ensure all patrons can get around easily. 

Easy access seats are available for fans who require extra space for mobility aids or service animals. Assistance animals are welcome throughout Adelaide Oval provided they are wearing an identifying harness. 

Accessible toilets are located throughout the venue. There are over 40 unisex accessible toilets at Adeliade Oval, featuring raised tactile and braille signage to assist with orientation and transfer directions. Mobility friendly toilet cubicles are also available within Male and Female toilets with space for walking frames or other mobility aids. 

Hearing Assistance

For fans with hearing impairments, Adelaide Oval offers infrared neck loop receivers, which can be collected from the accessible ticket counter. To use this service, alert tickettek at time of making your booking. 

If you wear a hearing aid, hearing loops are available throughout most function rooms and bars. 

Baby Change/Parenting Rooms

Adelaide Oval caters to families with 11 baby change tables and dedicated parent rooms, ensuring a comfortable environment for parents and young children. 

Sensory Space

There is one sensory room at Adelaide Oval, near the East Gate entrance on Level 1. This space is designed as a calm and soothing environment for guests with sensory sensitivities.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and no hot food or alcohol is allowed in the sensory room. 

Multi-Faith Prayer Room

There is a multi-faith prayer room available near the East Gate at Adelaide Oval.