Bellerive Oval, also known as Blundstone Arena or Ninja Stadium, is located in the scenic suburb of Bellerive, and there are several ways to reach the venue. For those driving, limited parking is available near the stadium, with free options at South Street Reserve Bellerive and Kangaroo Bay. Disability parking permit holders will find designated spaces close to the venue. During major events, a Traffic Management Plan ensures the safety of all visitors, with some road closures in place. However, residents, DDA permit holders, and service vehicles are still granted access.

Public transport is a convenient option, with bus routes 601, 615, 625, and 634 providing direct access from Hobart City Interchange via Rosny Park to Clarence Street, near Bellerive Oval.

Cricket goers can also enjoy a ferry ride with services from Brooke Street to Bellerive Pier. Schedules can be checked on the Derwent Ferries website.

Ride share and taxi services have a designated pick-up and drop-off point on Derwent Street near the main entrance.

For the most up to date information, visit Bellerive Oval's official website.