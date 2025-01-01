InMobi
Bellerive Oval

Hobart, TAS

Bellerive Oval, located in Hobart, is one of Australia’s most cherished sporting venues. With a capacity of almost 20,000, the ground is renowned for its breathtaking views of the Derwent River and stunning surroundings. It is the home of the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL). Bellerive Oval has a rich history, hosting numerous domestic and international cricket matches, and continues to provide an exceptional atmosphere for both players and spectators.

Capacity: 19,500

Address: 15 Derwent St, Bellerive TAS 7018

 

Getting to Bellerive Oval

Bellerive Oval, also known as Blundstone Arena or Ninja Stadium, is located in the scenic suburb of Bellerive, and there are several ways to reach the venue. For those driving, limited parking is available near the stadium, with free options at South Street Reserve Bellerive and Kangaroo Bay. Disability parking permit holders will find designated spaces close to the venue. During major events, a Traffic Management Plan ensures the safety of all visitors, with some road closures in place. However, residents, DDA permit holders, and service vehicles are still granted access.

Public transport is a convenient option, with bus routes 601, 615, 625, and 634 providing direct access from Hobart City Interchange via Rosny Park to Clarence Street, near Bellerive Oval.

Cricket goers can also enjoy a ferry ride with services from Brooke Street to Bellerive Pier. Schedules can be checked on the Derwent Ferries website.

Ride share and taxi services have a designated pick-up and drop-off point on Derwent Street near the main entrance.

For the most up to date information, visit Bellerive Oval's official website.

Accessibility & Inclusion at Bellerive Oval

Bellerive Oval, is dedicated to providing an inclusive and accessible experience for all visitors. The venue features excellent wheelchair access, including designated spots in general admission areas, ensuring all patrons can comfortably enjoy events. Accessible toilets are conveniently located around the ground, and easy-access seating in the main stands allows for simple entry and exit. For visually impaired spectators, priority seating closer to the field enhances their match-day experience.


Disabled parking spaces are available for those with a valid permit, and companion tickets can be purchased through the stadium reception or via Ticketek’s Accessible Seating Hotline. Visitors can also explore behind the scenes with stadium tours that are designed with accessibility in mind, offering full disabled access throughout most of the route. To make navigation easier, Bellerive Oval features five lifts, providing level access to all areas of the venue.