Manuka Oval

Canberra, ACT

Manuka Oval is a historic and versatile sports venue located in Canberra, ACT. Renowned for its picturesque setting and intimate atmosphere, the oval has a seating capacity of almost 14,000. Manuka Oval regularly hosts, BBL matches, international cricket, AFL games, and community events. Conveniently situated in the heart of Griffith, Manuka Oval continues to be a centrepiece of Canberra's sporting and cultural life.

Capacity: 13,550

Address: Manuka Circle, Griffith ACT 2603

Premium Experiences

Getting to Manuka Oval

For the most up to date information please visit Manuka Oval's Official Website.

Manuka Oval is easily accessible via Public Transport. All Transport Canberra services are free on match days for ticket holders. Simply present your game day ticket to bus drivers or light rail customer service officers. To plan your journey, use the Transport Canberra journey planner and set “Manuka Oval” as your destination. Park & Ride carparks are available along bus and light rail routes for added convenience.

If you're driving to Manuka Oval, parking is available at Kingston & Manuka Shopping Centres, Kingston Oval, and surrounding streets. Disability parking is located between Manuka Pool and the Arts Centre, requiring a valid permit. Temporary road closures are in effect on event days, and local residents should display vehicle passes for access. Be sure to check Manuka Oval's parking maps and time restrictions before you go.

Taxis can drop off fans near the East or Main gates or at the Manuka Shopping Centre, with a taxi rank available post-event. Ride share services have designated drop-off and pick-up points at the corners of Fitzroy Street/Empire Circuit and Furneax Street/Canberra Avenue, making them another great option for reaching the venue.

Cyclists and pedestrians can enjoy the well-connected paths leading to Manuka Oval. Bike racks are available outside the East and Main gates, although bikes are not permitted inside the venue.

Accessibility & Inclusion at Manuka Oval

Manuka Oval is committed to providing an inclusive and accessible experience for all visitors. The venue offers a range of facilities and services to ensure everyone can enjoy their time at the oval comfortably and safely.

For event goes with mobility challenges, disability parking is located between Manuka Pool and the Arts Centre. Visitors must display a valid permit to use these designated spaces. The oval is equipped with accessible entrances and pathways, ensuring seamless navigation for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.

Inside Manuka Oval, accessible seating areas are available to accommodate guests requiring extra assistance. These areas are strategically located to provide excellent views of the action while maintaining easy access to amenities. Please call the Ticketek Accessible Seating Booking Line on 1300 655 915 or submit a request online if you require special access, wheelchair or companion card seating. 

To cater to families, Manuka Oval includes parent and baby facilities that are designed to be welcoming and inclusive. These spaces provide comfortable changing areas and amenities to support families attending events.

For sensory-sensitive guests, Manuka Oval aims to create a supportive environment and is continually working to improve inclusivity for all visitors. Guests can contact the venue team for any specific accessibility needs or additional support.