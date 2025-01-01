For the most up to date information please visit Manuka Oval's Official Website.

Manuka Oval is easily accessible via Public Transport. All Transport Canberra services are free on match days for ticket holders. Simply present your game day ticket to bus drivers or light rail customer service officers. To plan your journey, use the Transport Canberra journey planner and set “Manuka Oval” as your destination. Park & Ride carparks are available along bus and light rail routes for added convenience.

If you're driving to Manuka Oval, parking is available at Kingston & Manuka Shopping Centres, Kingston Oval, and surrounding streets. Disability parking is located between Manuka Pool and the Arts Centre, requiring a valid permit. Temporary road closures are in effect on event days, and local residents should display vehicle passes for access. Be sure to check Manuka Oval's parking maps and time restrictions before you go.

Taxis can drop off fans near the East or Main gates or at the Manuka Shopping Centre, with a taxi rank available post-event. Ride share services have designated drop-off and pick-up points at the corners of Fitzroy Street/Empire Circuit and Furneax Street/Canberra Avenue, making them another great option for reaching the venue.

Cyclists and pedestrians can enjoy the well-connected paths leading to Manuka Oval. Bike racks are available outside the East and Main gates, although bikes are not permitted inside the venue.