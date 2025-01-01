Manuka Oval is committed to providing an inclusive and accessible experience for all visitors. The venue offers a range of facilities and services to ensure everyone can enjoy their time at the oval comfortably and safely.
For event goes with mobility challenges, disability parking is located between Manuka Pool and the Arts Centre. Visitors must display a valid permit to use these designated spaces. The oval is equipped with accessible entrances and pathways, ensuring seamless navigation for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.
Inside Manuka Oval, accessible seating areas are available to accommodate guests requiring extra assistance. These areas are strategically located to provide excellent views of the action while maintaining easy access to amenities. Please call the Ticketek Accessible Seating Booking Line on 1300 655 915 or submit a request online if you require special access, wheelchair or companion card seating.
To cater to families, Manuka Oval includes parent and baby facilities that are designed to be welcoming and inclusive. These spaces provide comfortable changing areas and amenities to support families attending events.
For sensory-sensitive guests, Manuka Oval aims to create a supportive environment and is continually working to improve inclusivity for all visitors. Guests can contact the venue team for any specific accessibility needs or additional support.