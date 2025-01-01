Marvel Stadium is committed to ensuring an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all visitors.
For up-to-date accessibility information, click here.
Accessible Tickets
Fans who require wheelchair and accessible seating can contact Ticketmaster's Accessible Seating Line on 1300 446 925 or complete the Ticketmaster online form.
Assistance Dogs
Assistance dogs are welcome at Marvel Stadium. Assistance dogs need to be wearing an identifying harness, and you must bring any documentation with you.
Sensory Rooms & Bags
Marvel Stadium is proudly accredited as a sensory-inclusive venue, offering Melbourne's first on-site sensory room. Through its partnership with KultureCity, Marvel Stadium make every program and event it hosts Sensory Inclusive. All stadium staff have also undergone Sensory Inclusive training and can confidently recognise and handle guests in a sensory overload situation.
There are two sensory rooms available at Marvel Stadium:
1. Level 1, Aisle 3
2. Level 3, Aisle 31
Sensory bags complete with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools, visual cue cards and weight lap pads are available for hire. These can be accessed from the sensory rooms or Guest Services, located at Gate 5.
Baby Change/Parents Rooms
Throughout the stadium baby change rooms are available in accessible toilets. However, there are also two dedicated Parent Rooms at Marvel Stadium. These are located at Level 1, Aisles 3 and 28. The parent rooms have privacy areas as well as baby changing facilities.
Multi-Faith Prayer Room
There are two Prayer rooms within Marvel Stadium, located at Level 1 Aisle 3 & Level 3 Aisle 17.