Located conveniently beside Southern Cross Station in Melbourne’s CBD, getting to Marvel Stadium is easy! For the most up to date information visit https://www.marvelstadium.com.au/getting-to-marvel-stadium

By Car

If you are driving to a BBL Match, there is parking available in Marvel Stadium’s car park as well as plenty of other carparks in the neighbouring area.

By Tram

Marvel Stadium is conveniently located near Tram stops on Harbour Esplanade or La Trobe Street. The following trams stop at these stops:

Tram #30: St Vincents Plaza / Central Pier Docklands

Tram #35: City Circle

Tram #70: Waterfront City Docklands / Wattle Park

Tram #75: Central Pier Docklands / Vermont South

Tram #86: Waterfront City Docklands / Bundoora RMIT

If you don’t mind a short walk, there are also tram stops in the CBD on Bourke Street, Spencer Street and Collins street.

Visit PTV to plan your journey to Marvel Stadium.

By Train

Marvel Stadium is adjacent to Southern Cross Station. All major train lines stop at this station including Vline and Metropolitan trains. There is a pedestrian footbridge that connects Southern Cross Station to Marvel Stadium.

Visit PTV for up to date public transport information including train timetables and service disruptions.

By Bus

There is a bus terminal within Southern Cross Station, which is a short walk from Marvel Stadium.