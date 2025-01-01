InMobi
Marvel Stadium

Melbourne, VIC

Nestled in the vibrant Docklands precinct, Marvel Stadium is one of Victoria's top multi-purpose venues. Since its opening in 2000, Marvel Stadium has welcomed over 47 million visitors and proudly serves as the home ground of the Melbourne Renegades BBL Team.

Known for its cutting-edge technology, Marvel Stadium is Australia's most advanced sports and entertainment facility.

Some Key Features:

  • Retractable seating, getting fans closer to some of their most loved games
  • A fully retractable roof, closing in just 8 minutes!
  • 704 WIFI access points providing free, seamless connectivity
  • The first stadium in the Southern Hemisphere to implement Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology.

Capacity: 53,343

Address: 740 Bourke Street, Docklands, VIC 3008

Getting to Marvel Stadium

Located conveniently beside Southern Cross Station in Melbourne’s CBD, getting to Marvel Stadium is easy! For the most up to date information visit https://www.marvelstadium.com.au/getting-to-marvel-stadium 

By Car

If you are driving to a BBL Match, there is parking available in Marvel Stadium’s car park as well as plenty of other carparks in the neighbouring area.

By Tram

Marvel Stadium is conveniently located near Tram stops on Harbour Esplanade or La Trobe Street. The following trams stop at these stops:

  • Tram #30: St Vincents Plaza / Central Pier Docklands
  • Tram #35: City Circle
  • Tram #70: Waterfront City Docklands / Wattle Park
  • Tram #75: Central Pier Docklands / Vermont South
  • Tram #86: Waterfront City Docklands / Bundoora RMIT

If you don’t mind a short walk, there are also tram stops in the CBD on Bourke Street, Spencer Street and Collins street.

Visit PTV to plan your journey to Marvel Stadium.

By Train

Marvel Stadium is adjacent to Southern Cross Station. All major train lines stop at this station including Vline and Metropolitan trains. There is a pedestrian footbridge that connects Southern Cross Station to Marvel Stadium.

Visit PTV for up to date public transport information including train timetables and service disruptions.  

By Bus

There is a bus terminal within Southern Cross Station, which is a short walk from Marvel Stadium.

 

Accessibility & Inclusion at Marvel Stadium

Marvel Stadium is committed to ensuring an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all visitors. 

For up-to-date accessibility information, click here.

Accessible Tickets

Fans who require wheelchair and accessible seating can contact Ticketmaster's Accessible Seating Line on 1300 446 925 or complete the Ticketmaster online form. 

Assistance Dogs

Assistance dogs are welcome at Marvel Stadium. Assistance dogs need to be wearing an identifying harness, and you must bring any documentation with you. 

Sensory Rooms & Bags

Marvel Stadium is proudly accredited as a sensory-inclusive venue, offering Melbourne's first on-site sensory room. Through its partnership with KultureCity, Marvel Stadium make every program and event it hosts Sensory Inclusive. All stadium staff have also undergone Sensory Inclusive training and can confidently recognise and handle guests in a sensory overload situation. 

There are two sensory rooms available at Marvel Stadium:

1. Level 1, Aisle 3

2. Level 3, Aisle 31

Sensory bags complete with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools, visual cue cards and weight lap pads are available for hire. These can be accessed from the sensory rooms or Guest Services, located at Gate 5. 

Baby Change/Parents Rooms

Throughout the stadium baby change rooms are available in accessible toilets. However, there are also two dedicated Parent Rooms at Marvel Stadium. These are located at Level 1, Aisles 3 and 28. The parent rooms have privacy areas as well as baby changing facilities. 

Multi-Faith Prayer Room

There are two Prayer rooms within Marvel Stadium, located at Level 1 Aisle 3 & Level 3 Aisle 17. 

 

 