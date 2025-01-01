InMobi
Perth Stadium

Perth, WA

Optus Stadium is a world-class venue with a seating capacity of 60,000. Since its opening in 2018, it has been regularly recognised for its excellence. In 2019, it was named the Most Beautiful Sport Facility in the World and in 2022 it was awarded Venue of the Year.

Located on the Burswood Peninsula, just east of Perth's CBD, Optus Stadium is the proud home of the Perth Scorchers BBL Team. 

Capacity: 60,000

Address: 333 Victoria Park Dr, Burswood WA 6100

Getting to Perth Stadium

By Public Transport

Perth Stadium is easily accessible via Transperth’s network of trains and buses.

  • Train Services: Perth Stadium Station operates seven days a week, offering six platforms with separate concourses for different lines. Yanchep and Fremantle passengers use the Western Concourse, while Armadale and Perth-bound services use the Eastern Concourse.
  • Bus Services: Complementing train services, event-specific bus routes operate along key corridors. The Red CAT service runs to Matagarup Bridge from West Perth and the Perth CBD.

Plan your journey using the Transperth JourneyPlanner.


By Foot or Bike

For a scenic approach, walk or cycle to Perth Stadium:

  • Matagarup Bridge: This pedestrian and cycling bridge connects East Perth to the stadium over the Swan River.
  • Burswood Peninsula Path: Multiple pathways provide access from all directions, with over 600 bike racks available at Stadium Park.

Taxi and Rideshare

  • Taxi Rank: Located off Victoria Park Drive, adjacent to the Eastern Train Station and accessible via an underpass.
  • Rideshare Services: Designated pick-up and drop-off areas on Sailani Avenue, East Perth, offer convenient access via Matagarup Bridge.

Driving and Parking

Parking is limited and unavailable on match days. ACROD permit holders can register for accessible parking or use drop-off areas.

Accessibility & Inclusion at Perth Stadium

Perth Stadium is committed to inclusivity, offering state-of-the-art facilities for individuals of all ages and abilities. Some key features include:

  • Over 60 Universal Accessible Toilets (UAT).
  • 3 Changing Places toilets featuring electric doors, adjustable benches, and hoist systems.
  • 450 wheelchair positions and 327 Enhanced Amenity Seating options for mobility needs.
  • Wheelchair seating on all levels, allowing carers and groups to sit together.
  • 12 lifts throughout the venue.

Accessible Parking and Ticketing

  • ACROD parking bays are available and require registration.
  • Accessible tickets, including companion card and wheelchair seating, can be booked via Ticketmaster.

Sensory Room

The sensory room, located near aisle 149 inside Perth Stadium, provides a calm environment for patrons with sensory sensitivities. It has a maximum capacity of 16 and is open on match days for the entirety of the game. 

This dedicated space offers a retreat from the noise, lights, and crowds. Features include:

  • Carpet flooring with bean bags and sensory toys.
  • Three private booths with floor-to-ceiling curtains.
  • A child-and-carer booth equipped with storage and activities.
  • A TV with silent event coverage.
  • Soft lighting and tactile wall panels.

Patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and no food or drink is permitted within the Sensory Room. 

For more information, please visit the official Perth Stadium website

Parenting and Baby Facilities

Perth Stadium supports families with young children by providing well-equipped parenting rooms and other convenient amenities. Four dedicated parenting rooms are located throughout the stadium to make the experience as smooth as possible for parents and carers. Each room is fitted with changing tables and comfortable chairs for feeding, ensuring a quiet and private space for those who need it. The automated doors allow easy access for parents with prams, making the facilities user-friendly and accessible.

Breastfeeding is welcome anywhere throughout the stadium, however for parents who prefer privacy while breastfeeding, the baby change rooms are an excellent option.

For safety reasons, strollers and prams are not permitted in the seating areas of Perth Stadium. However, families can take advantage of convenient cloakrooms located near the entry gates, where strollers and prams can be securely stored for the duration of their visit. 

Learn more about accessibility, transport, and event schedules on the official Perth Stadium website.