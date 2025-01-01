Perth Stadium is committed to inclusivity, offering state-of-the-art facilities for individuals of all ages and abilities. Some key features include:

Over 60 Universal Accessible Toilets (UAT).

3 Changing Places toilets featuring electric doors, adjustable benches, and hoist systems.

450 wheelchair positions and 327 Enhanced Amenity Seating options for mobility needs.

Wheelchair seating on all levels, allowing carers and groups to sit together.

12 lifts throughout the venue.

Accessible Parking and Ticketing

ACROD parking bays are available and require registration.

Accessible tickets, including companion card and wheelchair seating, can be booked via Ticketmaster.

Sensory Room

The sensory room, located near aisle 149 inside Perth Stadium, provides a calm environment for patrons with sensory sensitivities. It has a maximum capacity of 16 and is open on match days for the entirety of the game.

This dedicated space offers a retreat from the noise, lights, and crowds. Features include:

Carpet flooring with bean bags and sensory toys.

Three private booths with floor-to-ceiling curtains.

A child-and-carer booth equipped with storage and activities.

A TV with silent event coverage.

Soft lighting and tactile wall panels.

Patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and no food or drink is permitted within the Sensory Room.

For more information, please visit the official Perth Stadium website

Parenting and Baby Facilities

Perth Stadium supports families with young children by providing well-equipped parenting rooms and other convenient amenities. Four dedicated parenting rooms are located throughout the stadium to make the experience as smooth as possible for parents and carers. Each room is fitted with changing tables and comfortable chairs for feeding, ensuring a quiet and private space for those who need it. The automated doors allow easy access for parents with prams, making the facilities user-friendly and accessible.

Breastfeeding is welcome anywhere throughout the stadium, however for parents who prefer privacy while breastfeeding, the baby change rooms are an excellent option.

For safety reasons, strollers and prams are not permitted in the seating areas of Perth Stadium. However, families can take advantage of convenient cloakrooms located near the entry gates, where strollers and prams can be securely stored for the duration of their visit.

Learn more about accessibility, transport, and event schedules on the official Perth Stadium website.