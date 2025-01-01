InMobi
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

Sydney, NSW

The Sydney Cricket Ground is one of Australia's most historic and beloved sporting venues offering world-class facilities and an unforgettable experience for all visitors. It proudly serves as the home ground for the Sydney Sixers BBL team. 

Capacity: 48,000

Address: Driver Avenue, Moore Park, NSW 2021

Whats On

Premium Experiences

Getting to the SCG

The SCG is conveniently located in Moore Park on the outskirts of Sydney CBD. Public Transport is the easiest way to access the grounds. Please visit the SCG's official website for up-to-date information on getting there. 

Public Transport Options

There is a light rail stop at Moore Park, which is a short walk from the SCG. 

It is a 25minute walk from Central Station to the Sydney Cricket Ground. Alternatively, you can catch the light rail from Central to Moore Park Station. 

Car Parking

There are no prepaid carparks available at the SCG. There are however 5 carparks available for drive up. Please allow extra travel time if you are planning on driving to the SCG. 

Accessible parking is available on ground level of EP2, EP3 and the Entertainment Quarter Carparks. 

Accessibility & Inclusion at the SCG

The SCG is committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy their visit. 

Accessibility Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating are available throughout the stadium. To book, please contain Ticketek's Accessible Ticket Booking line on 1300 655 915 or complete the online form. 

Assistance Dogs: Assistance Dogs are permitted within the SCG provided they are wearing an identifying harness, and you bring any documentation with you.

Accessible Entry: Gates A, D, E, F and G are all accessible. 

Sensory Room: The Sensory room is located in the Clive Churchill Stand. To access the Sensory Room please speak with an SCG staff member.

Prams and Strollers: Prams are only permitted within the SCG if they can be folded and fit under your seat. 