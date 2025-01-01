The SCG is conveniently located in Moore Park on the outskirts of Sydney CBD. Public Transport is the easiest way to access the grounds. Please visit the SCG's official website for up-to-date information on getting there.

Public Transport Options

There is a light rail stop at Moore Park, which is a short walk from the SCG.

It is a 25minute walk from Central Station to the Sydney Cricket Ground. Alternatively, you can catch the light rail from Central to Moore Park Station.

Car Parking

There are no prepaid carparks available at the SCG. There are however 5 carparks available for drive up. Please allow extra travel time if you are planning on driving to the SCG.

Accessible parking is available on ground level of EP2, EP3 and the Entertainment Quarter Carparks.