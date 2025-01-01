The SCG is committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy their visit.
Accessibility Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating are available throughout the stadium. To book, please contain Ticketek's Accessible Ticket Booking line on 1300 655 915 or complete the online form.
Assistance Dogs: Assistance Dogs are permitted within the SCG provided they are wearing an identifying harness, and you bring any documentation with you.
Accessible Entry: Gates A, D, E, F and G are all accessible.
Sensory Room: The Sensory room is located in the Clive Churchill Stand. To access the Sensory Room please speak with an SCG staff member.
Prams and Strollers: Prams are only permitted within the SCG if they can be folded and fit under your seat.