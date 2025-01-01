Media accreditation is open for the 2024-25 International, W/BBL and Domestic seasons.

Click here to apply for 2024-25 Accreditation via the online portal.

Media using the accreditation portal for the first time will need to create an account. Please ensure you read and complete the requirements as specified before submitting your application for approval.

When applying for media accreditation to international matches you will need to select each individual event/fixture you wish to attend. Filters can be applied on the event listing page by using the match type and venue codes provided at the top of the page.

You will be able to access the online portal at any time throughout the season to update the matches that you wish to attend, or to review the fixtures your accreditation has been approved for.

For All WBBL and BBL media accreditation please select the corresponding single event. this event will provide access to all fixtures across both tournaments.

For all Domestic media accreditation across all formats such as Sheffield Shield, One-Day Cup, WNCL and T20 Spring Challenge accreditation, please select the single ‘Domestic Matches’ event that will provide access to all fixtures.

If you have not applied or been accepted to attend a fixture, your accreditation QR Code will not allow you entry.

The online system requires applicants to read and accept CA's 2024-25 Media Accreditation Terms and Conditions.

Once your application is approved, you will be able to collect your accreditation from the accreditation booth at the venue of the first match international or W/BBL match you will attend.

If you have any questions or queries about the accreditation process, or encounter any issues when submitting your application, please email Media.Accreditation@cricket.com.au

CA reserves the right to decline accreditation requests

Additional Information

Please note that submitting an application does not guarantee accreditation, with limited venue capacity requiring a selection process for approvals.