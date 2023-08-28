Maxwell ruled out of SA T20s as Wade returns

Allrounder aggravates left ankle to open door for veteran 'keeper to return to Australia's T20 squad in South Africa

A setback to the leg Glenn Maxwell broke last year has forced the star allrounder to fly home from South Africa early, but Australia remain confident he is on track to spearhead their upcoming ODI World Cup tilt.

Matthew Wade's international career has a heartbeat after being called in as Maxwell's replacement for Australia's first T20Is since their failed World Cup campaign at home last year.

The 34-year-old Maxwell was set to miss the ODI leg of the South Africa campaign anyway to return home for the birth of his first child. He now joins the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and David Warner as key white-ball players who will miss at least the T20 leg of the tour.

Maxwell, who still has a metal plate in his left leg after fracturing his fibula in a freak birthday-party accident last November, aggravated his ankle during Australia's first training session in Durban.

Medical staff recommended a conservative approach given the 50-over showpiece event is only six weeks away.

"We will monitor Glenn's recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup," said selector Tony Dodemaide.

Wade has previously signalled that his time in Australian gold might be up having enjoyed a late-career resurgence in the shortest format, notably playing a major role in their maiden men's T20 world title in the UAE in 2021.

But selection chief George Bailey poured cold water on the notion Australia had moved on from the 35-year-old keeper, who today signed a two-year contract extension with the Hobart Hurricanes, suggesting he remains in their plans for a five-match T20 series against India in November.

"He's available. I think he might have thrown that one out a little bit early," Bailey said earlier this month of Wade's retirement musings. "He's one we do fully expect to come back into that T20 squad for the India series post the ODI World Cup."

It suggests Josh Inglis, a rising star on the fringe of all three of Australian's men's teams but a first-choice in none, still has competition for the keeping spot for next year's T20 World Cup in USA and Caribbean. He is expected to get first crack during the South Africa T20s.

"This was a great opportunity to give (games to) Josh, who's been on an enormous amount of tours across a number of formats and hasn't really had much playing time opportunity," said Bailey.

Maxwell's recovery has gone into overdrive since returning from back-to-back T20 league stints abroad in the Indian Premier League and the UK Blast with a view to being in tip-top shape for the World Cup in India.

That will come amid a busy period of white-ball cricket, with that tournament the main course between bilateral limited-overs series against India before the KFC BBL during the home summer.

"It's been hard work. I've been smashing the gym non-stop and doing a lot of running and weight lifting trying to get my strength back in my left side," Maxwell told cricket.com.au before departing for South Africa.

"Hopefully come World Cup time it will be close to 100 per cent and I'll be ready to go for the big tournament.

"The timing of (the broken leg) actually wasn't too bad. I played a lot of cricket leading up into that summer, so to have that break away from the game, even though it was a forced break, you can refocus your goals.

"I feel a bit more refreshed and ready to go what's to come over this next little hectic period. I feel better placed where I have in previous World Cups where there have been multiple series leading in and you can get a little burnt out and you can get tired before the actual tournament.

"I feel like I'm in a better place mentally-wise."

2023 Qantas T20s v South Africa

August 30: First T20I, Durban (August 31, 2am AEST)

September 1: Second T20I, Durban (September 2, 2am AEST)

September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 10pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen