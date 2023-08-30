Kuggeleijn century leaves Australia A facing big chase

Scott Kuggeleijn puts New Zealand A into a position of dominance, capping a remarkable turnaround by the visitors in Brisbane

New Zealand A allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn blazed a remarkable 85-ball hundred to leave Australia A with a mountain to climb on the final day of their first-class clash at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Resuming at 2-191, the Kiwis rattled along at 4.30 runs per over through much of day three before being bowled out for 468 in the final session, leaving the hosts requiring 353 to win.

When stumps was called early due to bad light, Australia A had made their way to 1-31, with Tasmanian Tim Ward (11) the lone wicket to fall, and Cameron Bancroft and Caleb Jewell not out eight and nine respectively.

For the New Zealanders, the difference was stark to their day-one showing, when they were rolled for 147, and more in keeping with yesterday's effort as Sean Solia played splendidly for his 91 and Tom Bruce (51) and Muhammad Abbas (55) also came to the party on a dominant day for the visitors.

Solia could have been on his way from the first ball of the day, when he was dropped by Cameron Bancroft off the bowling of Mark Steketee (4-100), and it was the Queensland quick who did break through for the first wicket amid a spirited spell when Bancroft held onto a chance from Bruce to leave the Kiwis 3-213.

Solia and Abbas then put together a 57-run stand for the fourth wicket and capitalised on the occasional lapse in line and length from SA paceman Jordan Buckingham (2-117) and Bulls leg-spinner Mitch Swepson (0-119), though Vics quick Mitch Perry (4-77) insisted the group was pleased with their efforts with the ball throughout a trying day.

"I thought we bowled really well and stuck to our plans by keeping it simple all day," Perry said. "Obviously Kuggeleijn came in and struck the ball beautifully – that happens in cricket, but I think all of us guys were pretty happy with how we went about it."

Arriving in the middle at 6-301 and with New Zealand A boasting a lead of 185, Kuggeleijn exploded across the next couple of hours, striking 12 fours and four sixes on his way to a century that neatly complemented his five-wicket haul from Australia A's first innings.

The 31-year-old right-hander latched onto anything over-pitched and peppered the straight boundaries, carrying his side to a commanding position in a contest they appeared all but out of at stumps on day one.

Australia A will now need 322 on day four if they are to pull off what would be a miraculous win.

"Over 300 is a big chase on any final day and I think the wicket is going to start to play a few more tricks," Perry added. "Hopefully the boys can dig in in the first hour and set up a nice little finale late in the day."

There was disappointment meanwhile for Western Australia left-armer Joel Paris midway through the morning session when he was forced from the field with a left hamstring issue.

Paris will be assessed by Cricket Australia medical staff, with an update on his condition due in coming days.

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: August 28-31, Allan Border Field

Second four-day match: September 4-7, Great Barrier Reef Arena (D/N)

Australia A four-day squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Australia A one-day squad: Wes Agar, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

New Zealand A squad (both formats): Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia