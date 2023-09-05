NZ skipper Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup

Black Caps captain to be named in 15-player ODI World Cup squad on next after knee surgery in April

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not making promises but is holding out hope of being fit for the Black Caps' entire World Cup campaign in India as he makes progress with his injured knee.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the team's top batter will be part of their squad for the ODI World Cup in India beginning on October 5, some six months after he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Indian Premier League in early April.

Williamson said he was close to 100 per cent in terms of his batting movement in the nets at training and the next three weeks would decide whether he would be fit for New Zealand's opener against England, which is a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

"That would be great but all the way along it truly has been just managing things day-to-day, following the program as closely as I can and hoping that could be a possibility," the 33-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'll certainly know more in the next three weeks."

Williamson said he was still some way off being able to run at full tilt but was making good progress.

"Currently I'm getting through those sessions reasonably well. Then it's a little bit more change of direction," he said.

"There's still some time left to keep taking some steps forward."

Williamson will likely have no choice but to go into the 50-over tournament without any match practice but shrugged off the challenge.

The knee injury follows an elbow problem that dogged the New Zealand skipper for more than a year and continues to be managed.

"The elbow's feeling good. Working through injuries is a little bit of a part of the job," Williamson said with a wry smile.

"So trying to do it well and be ready for whatever's next and possible is the goal."

Black Caps coach Gary Stead stressed Williamson – who has been training with the team during their tour of England – would not be pushed to play until fully fit.

"Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him," Stead said.

"He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.

"At the same time, he's also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn't wanted to rush or force his way back too early.

"As we've previously said, it's great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term."

New Zealand are set to name their World Cup squad on September 11, before their clash with England in Ahmedabad opens the tournament on October 5.