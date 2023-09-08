Two new gigs for rising skipper Sutherland

Victoria allrounder Will Sutherland has a couple of new job titles to add to his growing résumé

Will Sutherland's status as one of the leaders to watch in Australian cricket has been further enhanced after being named captain of two different sides on Friday.

In the morning it was announced that the allrounder had been handed the full-time captaincy of Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield side this summer, a role he held temporarily last season when regular skipper Peter Handscomb toured India with the Australian squad.

That was followed by an afternoon press release confirming that Sutherland would lead Australia A in the three-match one-day series against New Zealand A in Queensland this week.

It's a big vote of confidence in the captaincy credentials of the 23-year-old Sutherland, who replaces Handscomb in the Shield, although Handscomb will remain the Marsh One-Day Cup captain of the Vics.

“Will is an excellent leader and this is the natural next step for him in his career,” Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey said.

“He (Handscomb) is incredibly supportive of this transition with Will – and we see this as a great time to make the change, with Pete and a number of senior players around the group to support Will as needed. We look forward to Will and Pete leading our teams this summer and pushing for silverware in both formats for Victoria.”

02:39 Play video Sutherland leads Vics' recovery with maiden Shield ton

Sutherland's time in the role for Victoria after Christmas coincided with the Vics' late-season surge, which saw them rise from near the bottom of the standings at the KFC Big Bash break to qualifying for the final against Western Australia.

Victoria won all four matches that Sutherland captained, meaning the young star takes an unblemished record into his duties with the 'A' side.

After going down 2-0 to New Zealand A across the two four-day matches, Sutherland is joined by Ollie Davies, Ben McDermott, Matt Renshaw, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short and Ashton Turner as inclusions to the squad for the white-ball fixtures.

05:12 Play video Jewell glistens under lights with whirlwind ton

Caleb Jewell and Rogers were only added on Friday with the news that Wes Agar (back), Ben Dwarshius (back) and Todd Murphy (general soreness) had been ruled out of the series.

Australia A one-day squad: Will Sutherland (c), Ollie Davies, Liam Hatcher, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Ashton Turner

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: NZ A won by 225 runs

Second four-day match: NZ A won by 68 runs

Australia A four-day squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Australia A one-day squad: Will Sutherland (c), Ollie Davies, Liam Hatcher, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Ashton Turner

New Zealand A squad (both formats): Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia