Australia sent in as David, Hardie debut in second ODI

Super sub Marnus Labuschagne keeps his spot as Australia make four changes for the second ODI

Tim David and Aaron Hardie will make their one-day international debuts as Australia were sent in by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the second ODI in Bloemfontein.

Super sub Marnus Labuschagne has kept his spot in Australia's XI after a match-winning 80no on Thursday as the visitors made four changes to the side that took a one-nil series lead by three wickets.

David, Hardie, Labuschagne and fast bowler Nathan Ellis come into the XI from the one selected two days ago with Cameron Green (concussion) and Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar all rested.

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitch Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa have also made three changes with allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo, leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and express quick Anrich Nortje replacing Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee and Lungi Ngidi.

Green is expected to sit out until the fifth match of the series on September 17 in Johannesburg after being subbed out of the first ODI with concussion following a blow to the head from a Kagiso Rabada bouncer in the sixth over of Australia's chase.

The star allrounder is two days into the eight-day concussion protocol after receiving the all clear from a precautionary scan following the incident.

Labuschagne, his replacement, strode to the crease with the tourists in dire straits at 5-72 in pursuit of South Africa's 222, peeling off a match-winning hand only days after the heartbreak of missing Australia's provisional 15-player World Cup squad.

Hazlewood (3-41), Stoinis (2-20) and Agar (1-40) – who hit 48no in an unbroken 113-run eighth wicket partnership with Labuschagne – all played crucial roles in the three-wicket victory- and will sit out the second match as Australia manage the workloads of squad with another nine 50-over games ahead of their World Cup opener against India on October 8 in Chennai.

David, a T20 specialist who made his Australia debut in September last year, will play his first List A match in almost two years having last played the 50-over format in November 2021 for Tasmania against Western Australia in the Marsh Cup.

He will wear cap No.239, which was presented by Brad Hodge, while Hardie will wear cap No.240, which was presented by Agar.

Australia confirmed today that experienced Queensland seamer Michael Neser had also been added to the squad for the rest of the South African tour as additional fast bowling cover after Spencer Johnson sustained a minor hamstring strain.

Neser has previously represented Australia in two ODIs and will join the team in Potchefstroom ahead of the third match of the five-game series.

"'Ness' is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour," Australian selector Tony Dodemaide said.

Johnson will remain in South Africa and travel on with the squad to India as originally planned for Australia's final bilateral series ahead of the World Cup.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: Australia won by three wickets

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen