LIVE: Australia chasing 223 in first ODI after Bavuma ton

Temba Bavuma carried his bat with an unbeaten 114 but Australia limited the hosts to 222 at Bloemfontein

00:59 Play video Green forced from the field after Rabada blow

Temba Bavuma has defied leg cramps and a difficult Bloemfontein pitch to will himself to an unbeaten 114 while steering South Africa to 222 in the first one-day international against Australia.

Bavuma single-handedly defied the Australian attack on Thursday night to become the 13th opener and second South African – after Herschelle Gibbs in 2000 – to carry his bat in a completed ODI innings.

"It's definitely not the wicket that we were expecting," Bavuma said.

"I thought it was quite tough with the variable bounce out there.

"They bowled well, exploited those conditions, and there's nothing that says we can't do the same thing."

Despite the diminutive South African captain's heroics, Australia will back themselves to chase down the total.

Josh Hazlewood (3-41) and Marcus Stoinis (2-20) set the tone with the new ball for the tourists.

The normally free flowing Quinton de Kock, fresh off a bumper campaign in the inaugural Major League Cricket T20 competition in the United States, struggled for timing and fell for a painstaking 11 off 31 balls.

A horror mix-up spelled further doom with No.3 Rassie van der Dussen punching the ball to Stoinis at mid-off, running almost the entire way down the pitch only to realise Bavuma remained unmoved at the other end, then spinning around and failing to beat the throw to the 'keeper's end.

00:33 Play video Calamity for Proteas as Stoinis-Carey combine for run out

Aiden Markrem fell for 19 before Heinrich Klaasen was castled for 14 by a low shooter from Stoinis, which spotlighted the variable bounce.

When dangerous David Miller departed to Hazlewood for a duck, the Proteas were 5-100.

The 162cm Bavuma finally found a willing ally in 209cm Marco Jansen and the pair combined for 57 runs for the sixth wicket before Jansen was bowled by Hazlewood.

Keshav Maharaj was skittled by a low skidder from Sean Abbott as South Africa's lower order crumbled.

Bavuma was dropped on two by Ashton Agar, had an lbw overturned on 24 and was grassed by Carey on 88 – and he made the Aussies pay.

He farmed the strike expertly in a 37-run stand for the last wicket with Lungi Ngidi – who didn't score – accelerating late and raising his fifth ODI ton by dispatching Adam Zampa for six and four.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen