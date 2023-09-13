Archer appears at England nets, raises World Cup hopes

Jofra Archer has kept alive his chances of making a late push for England's World Cup touring party, bowling 'good wheels' after joining a training session

Jofra Archer joined England's practice session at The Oval on Tuesday, keeping alive prospects of him travelling to next month's ODI World Cup as a reserve.

Archer, who bowled the super over when England were awarded the title on a technicality at Lord's four years ago, has missed the entire summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not considered fit enough for a place in the provisional 15-man squad.

But teams are able to change their squad up until an ICC-mandated deadline of September 28, with batter Harry Brook also pushing to be a late inclusion.

With Archer's recovery tracking in the right direction, it is not out of the question that he could be picked as injury cover, joining the squad in India as one of three travelling reserves teams can take, and becoming available if injuries strike during the tournament.

The 28-year-old linked up with the team in south London as they completed preparations for Wednesday's third ODI against New Zealand, bowling an extended spell off his long run and following up with a gentler display of left-arm spin.

David Willey, who was cut from England's squad in 2019 to make way for the then newly available Archer, admitted the paceman was in good rhythm as he returned to the set-up.

"Yeah, he looks in a good place. I don't know where he's at fitness wise but he's bowling good wheels out there today," said Willey.

"Everyone knows how good he is, what he's capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news."

Also present at nets was Andrew Flintoff, the former England captain continuing to work with the side after his surprise return to the fold last week.

Andrew Flintoff is still recovering from injuries after a serious car crash in December // Getty

Flintoff had been out of the public eye since a serious car accident which took place last December during filming for Top Gear, but was encouraged to get involved by his friend and former teammate Rob Key, who is managing director of men's cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Willey has been enthused by the presence of one of the country's most beloved allrounders, adding: "It's been great, to have him with us is fantastic.

"He's a legend of the game, I grew up watching him play and to have him here with us, just his presence and everything he's done in the game, is fantastic.

"It's quite surreal receiving compliments from Freddie. So just to be able to pick his brain and talk to him about the game and have him around the group is fantastic."