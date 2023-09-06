Squads and fixtures for every World Cup team

The squads and fixtures for the 10 teams competing at this year's ODI World Cup in India can be found here

Ten nations are building up to this year's ODI World Cup ahead of the opening match in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Under ICC regulations, all competing nations had to deliver the governing body a squad of 15 by September 5, which marked one month out from the start of the tournament.

These squads can be changed for any reason – such as fitness, form or the whim of the selectors – up until September 28. After that date, any changes need approval from the ICC.

Australia has been clear the current 15 is a 'provisional' list, trimmed from the first provisional squad of 18 they announced in early August. It's a prudent measure, with a number of injuries to key personnel, and with eight one-day fixtures to play before the September 28 deadline for a final squad.

Below is the current status of each team's squad, and this article will be updated as teams announce, adjust and finalise their lists.

Jump directly to Afghanistan | Australia | Bangladesh | England | India | Netherlands | New Zealand | Pakistan | South Africa | Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

Squad: TBC

Warm-up games: v South Africa, September 29; v Sri Lanka, October 3

Fixtures: v Bangladesh, October 7, 4pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v India, October 11, 7.30pm AED, Delhi

v England, October 15, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v New Zealand, October 18, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v Pakistan, October 23, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v Sri Lanka, October 30, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v Netherlands, November 3, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Australia, November 7, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v South Africa, November 10, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

Australia

Australia named a provisional 18-player squad back on August 7, with the inclusion of the uncapped Aaron Hardie and Tanveer Sangha grabbing the headlines, with Marnus Labuschagne missing out. That was trimmed to 15 ahead of their first ODI against South Africa to meet the ICC requirements, with Hardie, Sangha and noted T20 death bowler Nathan Ellis omitted from what CA again termed a provisional squad. And with injuries hanging over Pat Cummins (wrist fracture), Steve Smith (wrist tendon issue), Mitch Starc (groin soreness) and Glenn Maxwell (ankle issue related to last year's badly broken leg), and Ashton Agar on the comeback from his own calf troubles, there is plenty of scope for things to change. Australia have five ODIs against South Africa and three versus India before the squad will be finalised.

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Warm-up games: v Netherlands, September 30, 6.30pm AEST; v Pakistan, October 3, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v India, October 8, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v South Africa, October 12, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Sri Lanka, October 16, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Pakistan, October 20, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru

v Netherlands, October 25, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v New Zealand, October 28, 4pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v England, November 4, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

v Afghanistan, November 7, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v Bangladesh, November 11, 4pm AEDT, Pune

Bangladesh

Squad: TBC

Warm-up games: v Sri Lanka, September 29, 6.30pm AEST; v England, October 2, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v Afghanistan, October 7, 4pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v England, October 10, 4pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v New Zealand, October 13, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v India, October 19, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v South Africa, October 24, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v Netherlands, October 28, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

v Pakistan, October 31, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

v Sri Lanka, November 6, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v Australia, November 11, 4pm AEDT, Pune

England

England went early with a provisional 15-player squad on August 16, which seems all-but certain to change as Harry Brook continues to make waves with his blistering form across all formats. Ben Stokes ended his self-imposed ODI exile to come out of retirement for this tournament for the defending champions, who are also without pace spearhead Jofra Archer, with the unheralded Gus Atkinson bolting into the squad on the back of his form, and pace, in the Hundred tournament.

Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Warm-up games: v India, September 30, 6.30pm AEST; v Bangladesh, October 2, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v New Zealand, October 5, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

v Bangladesh, October 10, 4pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v Afghanistan, October 15, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v South Africa, October 21, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v Sri Lanka, October 26, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru

v India, October 29, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Australia, November 4, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

v Netherlands, November 8, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v Pakistan, November 11, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

India

India have recalled KL Rahul for the World Cup after he had been sidelined since May with a thigh injury picked up at the IPL, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin failed to make the cut for the host nation's squad of 15. With Rishab Pant still sidelined after his car accident, left-hander Ishan Kishan looks set to win the race to be the side's gloveman. Kuldeep Yadav is their only frontline wrist-spinner, with finger-spinning allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, while Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the pace attack

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Warm-up games: v England, September 30, 6.30pm AEST; v Netherlands, October 3, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v Australia, October 8, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v Afghanistan, October 11, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v Pakistan, October 14, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

v Bangladesh, October 19, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v New Zealand, October 22, 7.30pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v England, October 29, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Sri Lanka, November 2, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v South Africa, November 5, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

v Netherlands, November 12, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru

Netherlands

Squad: TBC

Warm-up games: v Australia, September 30, 6.30pm AEST; v India, October 3, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v Pakistan, October 6, 7.30pm AEDT, Hyderabad

v New Zealand, October 9, 7.30pm AEDT, Hyderabad

v South Africa, October 17, 7.30pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v Sri Lanka, October 21, 4pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Australia, October 25, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v Bangladesh, October 28, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

v Afghanistan, November 3, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v England, November 8, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v India, November 12, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru

New Zealand

The Black Caps have announced Kane Williamson is included in their 15-player squad, but will not publicly reveal that squad until an event on September 11. Williamson, who need a knee reconstruction after tearing his ACL at the Indian Premier League in March, "has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation" according to coach Gary Stead. Williamson is likely to make his comeback to the playing XI for the back end of the tournament.

Squad: To be announced on September 11

Warm-up games: v Pakistan, September 29, 6.30pm AEST; v South Africa, October 2, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v England, October 5, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

v Netherlands, October 9, 7.30pm AEDT, Hyderabad

v Bangladesh, October 13, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v India, October 22, 7.30pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v Australia, October 28, 4pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v South Africa, November 1, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v Pakistan, November 4, 4pm AEDT, Bengaluru

v Sri Lanka, November 9, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru

Pakistan

Squad: TBC

Warm-up games: v New Zealand, September 29, 6.30pm AEST; v Australia, October 3, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v Netherlands, October 6, 7.30pm AEDT, Hyderabad

v Sri Lanka, October 10, 7.30pm AEDT, Hyderabad

v India, October 14, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

v Australia, October 20, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru

v Afghanistan, October 23, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v South Africa, October 27, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v Bangladesh, October 31, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

v New Zealand, November 4, 4pm AEDT, Bengaluru

v England, November 11, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

South Africa

The Proteas have included eight players who are appearing at their first ODI World Cup in their squad captained by Temba Bavuma, with much of their hopes resting on the shoulders of pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who has announced he will retire from the 50-over format at the end of this tournament. South Africa have dropped Dewald Brevis, the T20 gun nicknamed 'Baby AB', plus keeper-batter Tristan Stubbs and the injured Wayne Parnell from their 18-player squad first announced to face Australia in five ODIs at home.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen

Warm-up games: v Afghanistan, September 29, 6.30pm AEST; v New Zealand, October 2, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v Sri Lanka, October 7, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v Australia, October 12, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Netherlands, October 17, 7.30pm AEDT, Dharamsala

v England, October 21, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v Bangladesh, October 24, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v Pakistan, October 27, 7.30pm AEDT, Chennai

v New Zealand, November 1, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v India, November 5, 7.30pm AEDT, Kolkata

v Afghanistan, November 10, 7.30pm AEDT, Ahmedabad

Sri Lanka

Squad: TBC

Warm-up games: v Bangladesh, September 29, 6.30pm AEST; v Afghanistan, October 2, 7.30pm

Fixtures: v South Africa, October 7, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v Pakistan, October 10, 7.30pm AEDT, Hyderabad

v Australia, October 16, 7.30pm AEDT, Lucknow

v Netherlands, October 21, 4pm AEDT, Lucknow

v England, October 26, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru

v Afghanistan, October 30, 7.30pm AEDT, Pune

v India, November 2, 7.30pm AEDT, Mumbai

v Bangladesh, November 6, 7.30pm AEDT, Delhi

v New Zealand, November 9, 7.30pm AEDT, Bengaluru