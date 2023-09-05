Ashwin misses out as India name World Cup squad

India have recalled a fit-again KL Rahul for this year's ODI World Cup but off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't made the cut as the hosts named their 15-player squad for the 50-over showpiece.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul has not played competitively since May after suffering a thigh injury but is due to join the team in Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Ishan Kishan, who has smashed a half-century in his last four one-day international innings, leads the race for the wicketkeeper's spot partly because of the left-handed variety he brings.

"It's a good headache to have, isn't it?" chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

"Ishan played a lovely innings (in the Asia Cup), can open the innings ... (and) KL's one-day record is fantastic.

"So when he comes, there will be conversations but you at least have two options now."

Kuldeep Yadav is the lone frontline wrist-spinner in the Rohit Sharma-led squad, which contains finger-spinning allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

But Ashwin, who remains India's preferred spinner in Test cricket, was left out.

"Both give us depth in batting," Agarkar said of Jadeja and Patel. "In 50-over cricket, perhaps you would ideally want an off-spinner but this gives us the best balance."

Two-time ODI World Cup champions India, who lost in the semi-finals at the last event in 2019, begin their World Cup campaign against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Australia's current bilateral opponent, South Africa, also named their 15-player World Cup squad on Tuesday, including spinner Keshav Maharaj and seamer Sisanda Magala after the pair overcame fitness concerns.

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has also announced he will retire from the format after the tournament.

South Africa World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Coach Rob Walter included only seven players with past World Cup experience as South Africa seek to lift a trophy that has eluded them in often bizarre circumstances since they made their debut in 1992.

The squad will be captained by batter Temba Bavuma, with Maharaj overcoming a ruptured Achilles. He played for the first time since March in South Africa's five-wicket T20 international loss to Australia on Sunday.

Magala had been laid low by a knee injury and missed that series, but his clever change of pace and guile with the ball will be an asset on Indian wickets.

Experienced allrounder Wayne Parnell is a notable absentee but has been struggling with a shoulder injury, while young batters Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs were not selected.

03:56 Play video 'Proper bromance': Skippers revisit first Aussie tour in 2011

South Africa go into the tournament with two frontline spinners in Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, though batter Aiden Markram is a more than useful third option.

"It's great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup – you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time," Walter said.

"Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India."

The 30-year-old de Kock, who has already retired from Test cricket, confirmed he will not play ODIs beyond the World Cup.

South Africa's first ODI series following the World Cup is against India from December 17-21, but De Kock's retirement means he will be free to fulfil his Big Bash commitments after being drafted by the Melbourne Renegades with pick five of Sunday's KFC BBL|13 Draft.

South Africa begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7.

Australia is expected to name their World Cup squad this week with all teams able to make any changes prior to September 28, after which any alterations will require approval from ICC.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: September 30: v Netherlands, Thiruvananthapuram (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

* To be trimmed to 15 by September 28