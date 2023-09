Shaheen, Rauf rock India but rain has final say

India were bowled out for 266 in their Asia Cup clash with Pakistan but rain in Sri Lanka prevented Pakistan's run chase

The much-anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has been abandoned as rain played spoilsport in the Group A contest between the heavyweights in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs to nose ahead in the contest but their chase never began as rain kept the players off the ground before the game was eventually abandoned.

Babar Azam's team, who thumped Nepal in the opener, are through to the Super Four stage after sharing points with India.

Shaheen Afridi has tormented India in recent encounters between the sides and it was no different at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

India captain Rohit Sharma was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side slumped to 4-66 in the 15th over.

Virat Kohli shares a joke with the Pakistan players after the match was called off // AFP

Rohit managed 11 before Afridi breached his defence and Virat Kohli departed for four after his angled bat deflected the ball onto his stumps.

BBL draft nominee Haris Rauf dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to pin India on the mat before Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) forged a 138-run partnership to arrest India's slide.

With both looking set, India reached the 200-mark in the 37th over and a 300-plus total looked well within their reach before Rauf (3-58) dismissed Kishan.

Afridi (4-35) returned to dismiss Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, while his new ball partner Naseem Shah (3-36) polished off India's tail.

The neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events because of their soured political relations, will clash again in the Super Four stage on September 10 provided India can avoid an upset against Nepal on Monday.