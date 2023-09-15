LIVE: Neser makes ODI return as Aussies bowl

Adam Zampa is also back for fourth ODI against Proteas with series ledger at 2-1

00:33 Play video 'Absolute peach': Ellis magic gets Aussies going

Michael Neser is playing his first ODI in five years while Adam Zampa is also back in the Australian side as they aim to clinch the series against South Africa at Centurion.

Captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first against a Proteas outfit resting their skipper Temba Bavuma, with Aiden Markram taking the reins.

🇦🇺 XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood #SAvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 15, 2023

🇿🇦 XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeze Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi #SAvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 15, 2023

Neser has not played a 50-over match in Australian gold since the 2018 tour of the UK but has been flown over to cover the absence of several key bowlers.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar are all unavailable, the uncapped Spencer Johnson is nursing a hamstring concern, while Sean Abbott has been rested.

Zampa is back after Tanveer Sangha made his debut when the senior leg-spinner was rested for the third ODI. Agar has flown home to Perth for the birth of his first child.

In a sign both teams have their sights firmly set on the upcoming World Cup, Tabraiz Shamsi is also being rested for the hosts.

Kagiso Rabada is back with Sisanda Magala is out with a knee complaint.

Rassie van der Dussen will bat at No.3 with Reeza Hendricks promoted to open with Quinton de Kock in Bavuma's absence.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: Australia won by three wickets

September 9: Australia won by 123 runs

September 12: South Africa won by 111 runs

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen