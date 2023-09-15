All the records set in Proteas' fourth ODI onslaught

416 – Australia's second highest ODI total conceded against South Africa, second only to the remarkable '438 game' where the Proteas chased down the Aussies' then world record score of 4-434 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in 2006.

0-113 – Adam Zampa's return from his 10 overs in the fourth ODI was a joint world record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in an innings in men's one-day internationals, equalling the figures of Mick Lewis from the famous '438 game'. But Zampa's economy rate of 11.30 for the match wasn't even the worst in the series, with Anrich Nortje (0-58) conceding 11.60 runs per over from his five overs in the second ODI in Bloemfontein.

14.47 – the run-rate of Heinrick Klaasen and David Miller's extraordinary fifth-wicket stand was the fastest ever 200-plus partnership in men's one-day internationals.

222 – The Klaasen-Miller partnership was the first double-century stand against Australia for the fifth wicket or lower, going past Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's 167 for the fifth wicket in Bengaluru in 2013 when Rohit smashed what remains the only individual double-century against Australia in ODIs.

174 – Klaasen's 83-ball blitz was the highest individual score in men's ODIs for a batter coming in to bat in the 25th over or later, eclipsing AB de Villiers' 162no against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup and Jos Buttler's knock against the Netherlands last year. It was also the second highest individual score at No.5 or lower, falling just short of Kapil Dev's 175no from No.6 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

57 – Klaasen's 57-ball ton was the fastest in men's ODIs at Centurion and the second fastest against Australia, falling five balls shy of Virat Kohli's 52-ball century in Jaipur in 2013. Klaasen's hundred was also the fastest ever by a batter coming in No.5.

All 13 sixes from Klaasen's extraordinary 174

20 – the most sixes struck by South Africa in an innings in one-day internationals and the second most conceded by Australia in an innings behind England's 21 in their total of 6-481 at Trent Bridge in 2018. Klaasen's 13 sixes were also the second most by a South African batter in men's ODIs behind de Villiers' 16 against the West Indies in 2015.

173 – runs scored by South Africa in the last 10 overs of their innings, eclipsing England's 164 against the Netherlands last year as the most by any team between the 41st and 50th overs of a men's one-day international.

Injury blow as Head retires hurt with hand knock

7 – totals South Africa have now posted over 400 in men's ODIs, going ahead of India's six as the most for any team.

3 – Australian bowlers who conceded their most runs in an ODI innings. Alongside Zampa's 0-113, Josh Hazlewood (2-79) and Nathan Ellis (1-79) suffered their most expensive outing with the ball in their ODI careers, while Marcus Stoinis (1-81) and Michael Neser (1-59) conceded their second most expensive figures.

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: Australia won by three wickets

September 9: Australia won by 123 runs

September 12: South Africa won by 111 runs

September 15: South Africa won by 164 runs

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen