No surgery for Head with Marnus back in Cup frame

Opener out for first half of World Cup at a minimum, opening door for Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has bolted back into World Cup calculations as Australia weigh up whether Travis Head's dynamism is valuable enough to carry him in their 15-man squad, despite his broken hand now expected to sideline him for at least half the tournament.

Coach Andrew McDonald revealed following his side's 2-3 series defeat to South Africa that Head will not require surgery after fracturing a joint on his left hand during the fourth ODI in Pretoria.

But the opener's hopes of featuring in the showpiece 50-over event in India remain under a cloud as he faces more than a month-long recovery.

McDonald confirmed Head would not be available until the midway point of the Australia's nine-match group stage campaign at the earliest.

"The timeframe is still a bit loose at the moment but the good news is he doesn't require surgery as it sits at the moment," McDonald said from Johannesburg of Head, who will fly home to Adelaide as his teammates head directly to India for a three-ODI bilateral series against India beginning Friday.

"There will be an extended period of time out and we've just got to weigh up whether that time (out) falls with an option to carry him through the front half of the World Cup.

"There's no doubt he won't be available for the front half, so that's a decision we'll have to make for the final 15(-player squad). But I can't give you an exact time frame."

Mitch Marsh, stand-in captain for the limited-over series in South Africa that also included a 3-0 T20I series sweep, is now in the box seat to partner David Warner against the new ball.

The right-hander averages 88.33 from the opening position in ODIs after top scoring with 71 overnight Sunday (AEST) in Australia’s 122-run fifth-ODI defeat.

Labuschagne has firmed as Head's likely replacement in the squad, if one is required.

The Test star lost his place in the 50-over side after a run of poor form in the format, admitting he had been lacking "intensity" and "courage" in his batting.

But Labuschagne has surged back into favour after finishing as the South Africa series' leading run-scorer with 283 at an average of 70.75.

"I can't talk on behalf of the selection panel and lock him away in the World Cup 15 but it's no doubt looking likely," McDonald said of Labuschagne's World Cup hopes.

"He's made a significant shift in his intent at the crease and putting the bowlers under pressure (more) than he was potentially 12 months ago. He's struck at around 100 strike-rate in this series.

"We know Marnus is a quality player and he probably didn't have the 12-18 months in one-day cricket that he would have liked.

"But he's no doubt taken that opportunity with both hands and there's no doubt he'll be front and centre when it comes to that 15-man squad down the track."

Australia were dealt two more fitness concerns during the final one-dayer at the Wanderers ground, with pacemen Nathan Ellis and Sean Abbott picking up fresh injuries.

Ellis suffered an adductor strain and was unable to finish his spell after sending down eight overs and is set to be assessed further.

Abbott split the webbing on a finger while fielding and required stitches, but was able to complete his spell and McDonald suggested he should be right to face India in the upcoming series.

Aaron Hardie will travel from South Africa to India with the ODI squad as cover for the pair.

Teams can make changes to their World Cup squads right up until the September 28 deadline. After that, alterations can only be made due to injury or exceptional circumstances and removed players cannot then return.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: September 30: v Netherlands, Thiruvananthapuram (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

*Can be changed up until September 28