Australia on top in second U19 Test

A mini collapse had England on the back foot before bad light ended day two at Wantage Road

Australia’s Cody Reynolds struck three times in four overs, including a double wicket maiden, to arrest England’s progress on day two of the second Under-19s Test at Wantage Road on Sunday.

Queenslander Reynolds removed England skipper Ben McKinney (38) who had shared a solid opening stand of 96 with Jaydn Denly (42).

McKinney’s wicket though sparked a mini collapse as England lost 4-16 in six overs.

The hosts slumped further to 5-145 before rain arrived and curtailed the evening session, which saw Dom Kelly (26 not out) and Jack Carney (24 not out) stage a rearguard fightback with an unbeaten partnership of 37 in 16 overs.

When bad light brought a premature end to the second day, England had reached 5-182, still trailing by 214 runs.

Earlier England struck with the new ball to capture the last four Australian wickets for the addition of 40 runs. Kelly (3-67) also registered a double wicket maiden as Australia finished their first innings on 396 all out.

Australia had resumed on 6-359 before Hampshire allrounder Kelly struck twice in three balls.

First, he removed Raf MacMillan (17) thanks to a tumbling catch by wicketkeeper Carney and then picked up Reynolds who parried to Noah Thain at first slip, the ball rebounding to McKinney who took the catch at second.

Cameron Frendo (32 not out overnight) moved to his second consecutive half-century of the series, but soon ran out of partners.

Raphael Weatherall, the seventh Northamptonshire player to represent England Under 19s in a Youth Test at Wantage Road, removed Mahli Beardman when he drove loosely to third slip. Charlie Barnard then wrapped up Australia’s innings by trapping Luke Callanan lbw.

McKinney and Denly had registered a century opening stand in this month’s first Test at Worcester and continued that form on Sunday.

While McKinney was vulnerable outside his off-stump against Reynolds early on, he punished the bowler when he sent down a series of full, wide deliveries, unfurling some exquisite drives through the off-side.

Denly opened his account by guiding Beardman through cover point before hooking him behind square.

He edged Callanan down to third to bring up England’s 50 in the eighth over and clipped him through square leg for another boundary as well as playing several sumptuous drives.

Reynolds made the breakthrough when he switched ends, bowling a much more disciplined line and length in a lengthy 10-over spell either side of lunch.

He was rewarded with the wicket of McKinney when he drove extravagantly and was caught behind by keeper Ryan Hicks.

Denly departed two deliveries later when he attempted to pull Callanan but could only edge behind to Hicks.

It was a deserved wicket for Callanan, who also bowled an extended and challenging spell, beating the bat and troubling the batters with a good in-swinging yorker, although he often strayed down leg-side.

Reynolds then struck twice in his eleventh over when he drew the edge from Hamza Shaikh, who was caught at first slip, before shaping one in to trap Charlie Allison lbw to reduce England to 4-112.

Luc Benkenstein (20) started to rebuild in a partnership of 33 with Carney, but when he steered Beardman straight to gully, England were five wickets down and a long way behind.

Rain and bad light forced an early tea and a two-hour delay, the players only beginning the evening session at 5pm. Kelly, fresh from scoring an unbeaten 74 at Worcester, twice drilled MacMillan through the covers with Australia forced to bowl spinners due to fading light.