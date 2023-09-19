Dixon's fine form sets up intriguing final day

Australia head into the final day of the second youth Test leading by 140 runs in their second innings with four wickets in hand

England’s Under 19s brought a taste of Bazball to Wantage Road with allrounders Dom Kelly and Noah Thain both hitting explosive knocks of 88 on day three of the second youth Test against Australia.

Both batters hit 12 boundaries with Essex’s Thain thumping a flat six over extra cover as England fought back brilliantly from the depths of 5-145 the previous evening.

With the tail also firing and Australia gifting 52 runs in extras, it was enough to earn England a slender first innings lead of 12.

However opener Harry Dixon countered for Australia as he continued a prolific run of form in this series, scoring 78 not out (10 fours, one six), his third half-century to go with 167 in the first Test at Worcester.

It saw the tourists close on 4-152, a lead of 140, setting up an intriguing final day.

Thain capped a memorable day by taking two wickets with the ball before stumps.

Earlier Kelly extended his overnight rearguard partnership with wicketkeeper Jack Carney (41) to 110, the pair doing an excellent job in steadying the ship before pushing on this morning.

Kelly was offside dominant, exquisite cover drives a feature of his innings, although when Australia packed the off-side field, he happily smashed Harjas Singh over mid-on for four.

It was Singh who eventually broke the partnership when he found some late away movement and drew the edge from Carney, keeper Ryan Hicks taking the catch behind the stumps.

Kelly and Thain then joined forces in an enterprising partnership of 62 in 12 overs which brought England’s deficit down into double figures. Cody Reynolds finally removed Kelly with the new ball when the all-rounder hooked a short ball to the boundary fielder.

Thain though continued to be aggressive, sweeping and cutting fluently against the spinners, and meting out similar treatment against the seamers, cashing in when he was dropped in the deep on 52.

The last three wickets came quickly. Luke Griffiths hit a couple of boundaries, but top-edged an attempted pull shot against

Luke Callanan with Dixon holding onto a stunning sliding catch running backwards.

Thain was dropped again at deep cover on 86 but was bowled next ball by Raf MacMillan before Hicks stumped Charlie Barnard (19) to give the off-spinner a second wicket.

Australia’s openers were quickly into their work, posting a half-century stand off just 67 balls. Dixon followed up his 51 in the first innings (and 167 and 83 at Worcester), timing the ball with real power through the covers. He hit Barnard out of the attack after just one over of spin, crunching him down the ground for six.

Sam Konstas (27) too looked set to carry on the form which brought him an unbeaten 84 at Worcester. He hit five boundaries before he mistimed a pull shot against Raphael Weatherall, Luc Benkenstein taking the catch at midwicket.

Singh (31) played positively alongside Dixon, slog-sweeping Barnard for a big six over deep midwicket and driving Griffiths powerfully down the ground. The bowler soon got his reward though with an unplayable delivery which seamed away after pitching on leg stump and hitting the top of off. Skipper Hugh Weibgen (8) departed six overs later, caught behind off Thain. Australia lost a fourth wicket in the final over of the day when Hicks was trapped lbw by Thain.

Kelly bowled a lively spell with some well-directed short balls, but Dixon held his nerve to ensure he was still there for the morning.