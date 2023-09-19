Big Bash League launches new Nike kits

All eight Big Bash clubs will be sporting fresh threads this summer following the release of Nike's new kits

The Big Bash has today launched a new look for the upcoming summer, unveiling this season’s kits from apparel partner Nike.

The Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be the first to don the new kit in just 30 days, with the countdown now on to the opening match of the Weber WBBL|09 season on October 19 at North Sydney Oval.

Sydney Sixers

Club logos feature prominently in the design of the team shirts, while the famous Nike 'swoosh' is on both the shirts and trousers.

The Big Bash Leagues are set to light up the summer with each club’s playing top featuring a speckled design above a range of colour gradients.

Melbourne Renegades

The new kits will be worn in both the men's and women's competitions and all eight teams will continue to wear black trousers to go with their coloured playing tops.

Nike’s previous designs were worn for the last two seasons after the Big Bash Leagues became the first Australian sporting competition Nike released a full apparel range for.

Perth Scorchers

WBBL kits are available for pre-order at shop.cricket.com.au and at-match throughout the season, while fans can register to stay up to date with BBL kit purchasing details.

Fans can also get amongst the excitement with an all-new range of training and supporter gear.

Melbourne Stars

"With the WBBL just 30 days away, we’re thrilled to unveil these Nike kits, they look sensational and will no doubt get fans excited about the upcoming seasons," Alistair Dobson, CA's Head of Big Bash Leagues said.

Adelaide Strikers

"Innovation is at the heart of the Big Bash and we love these kits that are taking performance and fan connection to the next level with these designs."

Hobart Hurricanes

Brisbane Heat

The KFC BBL season will begin on December 7 when Brisbane Heat host Melbourne Stars at the Gabba.