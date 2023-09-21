Prolific Zampa set for death overs role

Pat Cummins flags late-innings role for leg-spinner who has more ODI wickets over the past four years than any of his World Cup counterparts

Of all the bowlers set to feature at next month's World Cup, Australia have the most prolific since the last one four years ago and he could just be their surprise weapon at the death when the tournament gets underway on October 5.

No bowler from the 10 nations to qualify for this year's event in India has taken more one-day international wickets than Adam Zampa's 74 since the 2019 World Cup, and during that period he's also proved to be Australia's most effective in the last 10 overs.

Australia's attack – including Zampa but missing key members in Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins – copped a hammering at the death during their recent five-match series in South Africa as the Proteas went at 10.31 runs per over between overs 41-50 to overturn a 0-2 deficit to win the series 3-2.

Until that series, only Afghanistan (5.45) and the Netherlands (6.38) had conceded fewer runs per over in the last 10 than Australia's 6.79, with Zampa (5.56) and Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan (4.95) the only bowlers to have bowled more than 200 deliveries at the death with an economy rate under six.

Following their South African tour, only New Zealand (7.62) – of Australia's World Cup opponents next month – have conceded more runs per over at the death than the Aussies' 7.35 (with England level on 7.35), while Zampa's economy rate slipped to a still respectable 6.54.

The 31-year-old will no doubt welcome a return to more friendlier conditions during Australia's three-match series against India beginning in Mohali on Friday, and the looming World Cup in the subcontinent nation where skipper Cummins flagged his leg-spinner could be called upon to close out the innings.

"Particularly if you pick four frontline bowlers, you've got to be ready to bowl in all phases," Cummins said today at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

"'Zamps', he's effective at not only keeping the run rate down but he can take a couple of wickets at the death, which is really important as well and sometimes it's a bit harder for pace bowlers to do that.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we keep two, three or four overs up our sleeve with him."

Zampa has been Australia's leading wicket-taker at the death in 50-over cricket since the last ODI World Cup with 17, five ahead of Cummins' 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56 and Starc's nine at 7.36.

He also relishes the challenge of bowling the tough overs, sending down 13 between overs 16-20 in KFC BBL|12 when captain of the Melbourne Stars, the most of any spinner in the competition.

While Australia will be without Starc and Glenn Maxwell for Friday's first ODI against India, Cummins said they would structure their side similar to how they would like to during the World Cup.

Since arriving in India, Starc has showed no signs of the groin soreness that caused him to miss the tour of South Africa, bowling off his full run for over an hour at training on Thursday afternoon, while Maxwell is due to rejoin the squad on Friday after returning home from South Africa before the series got underway due to ankle soreness and the birth of his first child.

"We want to strike a balance between getting used to these conditions, hopefully winning some games, but also we don't want to get to that first game (of the World Cup against India on October 8) and already be cooked," Cummins said.

"No doubt we'll be trying a few different combinations, and a few different players will get a chance.

"But ideally, we'd like to structure up pretty closely to how we're going to play in the World Cup.

"So batters batting in similar positions, as a captain I want to get used to how you use bowlers over here as it might be a bit differently to say South Africa or back in Australia – does the second spinner play a part?

"Hopefully we get some answers over the next few games."

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj