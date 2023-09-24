Scorpions go two from two with thumping win

Last season's runners-up have made an early statement in WNCL 23-24, claiming back-to-back bonus point wins to start their summer

10:00 Play video South Australia v ACT | WNCL

South Australia have continued their dominant start to the 2023-24 Women’s National Cricket League season with a 101-run victory over ACT Meteors.

After half-centuries to Courtney Webb (76 off 78) and Bridget Patterson (52 from 89) led the Scorpions to 7-267, Amanda-Jade Wellington chipped in with 3-32 as the young Meteors line-up was bowled out for 166 in 39.5 overs.

Electing to bat first on a sunny day at Karen Rolton Oval, Patterson put on 52 for the first wicket alongside opening partner Emma de Broughe.

Carly Leeson broke the opening stand with a sharp return catch to remove de Broughe (28) before Holly Ferling (4-54) had Australian star Tahlia McGrath chopping on without scoring.

But Webb steadied proceedings alongside Patterson and while the latter departed shortly after bringing up her second fifty in as many matches, Webb carried on, eventually dismissed for 76.

00:42 Play video Patterson hangs onto a screamer at slip

Handy contributions from Maddie Penna (24), Josie Dooley (17), Jemma Barsby (18) and Wellington (21no) helped the Scorpions post 7-267.

Openers Rebecca Carter (24) and Kayla Burton (30) made a promising start for the Meteors but Scorpions skipper Jemma Barsby intervened, trapping the former lbw in the ninth over.

Wellington removed Burton – via a screamer from Patterson at slip – then bowled Katie Mack (22) and had Carly Leeson (3) caught across three consecutive overs, leaving ACT wobbly at 4-97.

01:55 Play video Webb's wonderful 76 boosts Scorpions

Darcie Brown chimed in when she bowled Annie Wikman (35) and Olivia Porter (4) in the same over, and while Angie Genford provided resistance with 21 not out, the Meteors innings was wrapped up in the 40th over.

Brown, McGrath and Megan Schutt now depart for Australian duties, and will link up with their national teammates in Sydney on Thursday ahead of the first T20I against West Indies on October 1.