Spearhead Starc on track for World Cup impact

Mitchell Starc remains on track to spearhead Australia's World Cup campaign and is hopeful his impending return from injury in the third ODI can help claw back some momentum heading into the 50-over tournament.

Starc again sat out today's second one-day international against India in Indore but bowled in the warm-up for about 20 minutes on the side of the wicket square at Holkar Stadium, which followed an hour-long session off his full run last Thursday.

The left-armer injured his bowling shoulder in the final Ashes Test at The Oval and missed the recent tour of South Africa after discovering a groin issue on his return home from England.

The 33-year-old has travelled with the Aussie squad for the first two ODIs in Mohali and Indore and is hopeful of playing in Wednesday's third match in Rajkot.

His pre-match bowl today marked his sixth hit-out since the Ashes and he told cricket.com.au he was on track to play a crucial role in Australia's World Cup tilt beginning against India in Chennai on October 8.

"That's obviously the priority," Starc said ahead of the second ODI. "Hopefully I get a roll out in game three, and if not, we've got those two warm-up games (in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30 and Hyderabad on October 3).

"There was a few things going on during the Ashes, which we found out post-Ashes.

"There was a little bit going on in the (groin) region … so that's obviously lengthened the recovery time.

"The shoulder has been good since the Ashes; it's just making sure that I was ready to go for the World Cup and not compromising that."

Australia will be hoping Starc's return – their best performed pace bowler since the last ODI World Cup (47 wickets at 26.11) – can help swing a concerning dip in their new ball productivity.

Australia haven't bowled out their opponents in the last four matches, averaging 40.32 runs per wickets with the ball during their 3-2 loss in South Africa and conceded an alarming 10.31 runs per over at the death when Starc and captain Pat Cummins were absent for all five matches and Josh Hazlewood only played three.

Starc has been the world's second-most prolific new ball bowler in men's ODIs since his debut with his 74 Powerplay wickets second only to Trent Boult's 86 and has been sorely missed over the past seven matches Australia bowlers have only managed three wickets in the first 10 overs of an innings.

"I've spent some time through my career watching from the side so it's never enjoyable watching when I'm hoping to contribute," he said.

"The guys have been playing some good cricket, it was disappointing not to close out that series in South Africa.

"Now, it's all eyes for the World Cup and getting used to conditions here in India. Hopefully we can … take some momentum into the World Cup."

