LIVE: Aussies rue starts, bowled out for 276 in first ODI

David Warner was the only Australian batter to pass 50 runs as India bowled the visitors out for 276 in Mohali

Australia have been bowled out for 276 on the back of a career-best five-wicket haul from India paceman Mohammed Shami in the first one-day international in Mohali.

Sent in to bat in stifling, humid conditions at IS Bindra Stadium on Friday, David Warner (52), Josh Inglis (45), Steve Smith (41) and Marnus Labuschagne (39) all threatened to put Australia in control but none were able to fully capitalise on their promising starts.

Shami (5-51) was the chief destroyer, nicking off Mitchell Marsh (4) in the first over, bowling Smith with a magnificent in-ducker, then cleaning up the tail.

It is the fourth ODI in succession that Australia have lost all 10 wickets, after their three consecutive defeats by 100-plus runs against South Africa to concede the recent series 3-2.

Warner, who was granted a life on 14 when Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter at mid-off, added 94 for the second wicket with Smith, before miscuing Ravindra Jadeja to Subman Gill in the deep shortly after posting his 29th ODI half-century.

Smith, playing his first game since the Ashes series following a wrist injury, looked solid before being beaten by the brilliance of Shami.

Wicketkeeper KL Rahul fluffed an easy chance to run out Labuschagne on 11 but India's acting captain eventually got his man, aided by a slice of fortune.

Labuschagne gloved an attempted reverse-sweep of Ravichandran Ashwin and was fractionally outside his crease when the ball bounced off Rahul's pads and trickled onto the stumps.

The tourists got bogged down in the middle overs and were dealt another blow when Cameron Green, following a 15-minute rain delay, was run out for a painstaking 31.

Inglis, Marcus Stoinis (29) and captain Pat Cummins (21no) raised the scoring rate down the stretch to give the Aussie attack something to bowl at on a traditionally high-scoring deck.

2023 Qantas Tour of India

September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 6pm AEST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj